TS ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released, Applications Begin on July 31

TG ICET Counselling 2026: Telangana Council of Higher Education has issued the schedule for TS ICET 2026 counselling. Candidates who have cleared theur ICET 2026 entrance exams can submit their applications for the online counselling process through the link on the portal.

According to the dates announced, the TS ICET 2026 counselling phase 1 application window opens on July 31, 2026. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process through the link on the official website. After the Certificate Verification is completed, the window for students to enter their choices for the TS ICET 2026 Round 1 allotment will open. Students must enter their choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the choices entered, the TG ICET 2026 Phase 1 allotment result will be released. Candidates allotted seats as per their choice must report to the allotted colleges for admission.