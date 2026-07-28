TS ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released, Applications Begin on July 31
TG ICET 2026 Counselling phase 1 and phase 2 counselling schedule has been issued. Registration for the counselling process is set to commence on July 31, 2026.
TG ICET Counselling 2026: Telangana Council of Higher Education has issued the schedule for TS ICET 2026 counselling. Candidates who have cleared theur ICET 2026 entrance exams can submit their applications for the online counselling process through the link on the portal.
According to the dates announced, the TS ICET 2026 counselling phase 1 application window opens on July 31, 2026. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process through the link on the official website. After the Certificate Verification is completed, the window for students to enter their choices for the TS ICET 2026 Round 1 allotment will open. Students must enter their choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the choices entered, the TG ICET 2026 Phase 1 allotment result will be released. Candidates allotted seats as per their choice must report to the allotted colleges for admission.
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TG ICET Counselling 2026 Schedule: Important Dates
Two counselling rounds will be conducted. Candidates can check the schedule for Phase 1 and Final phase of TG ICET counselling below
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DETAILS
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DATES
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Phase 1
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Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification
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July 31, 2026 to August 5, 2026
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Certificate Verification for already-booked candidates
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August 1, 2026 to August 5, 2026
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Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
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August 3, 2026 to August 8, 2026
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Freezing of options
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August 8, 2026
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Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
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August 11, 2026
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Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
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August 11, 2026 to August 14, 2026
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Phase 2
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Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase
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August 17, 2026
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Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
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August 18, 2026
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Exercising Options
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August 18, 2026 to August 19, 2026
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Freezing of options
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August 19, 2026
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Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
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August 22, 2026
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Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
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August 22, 2026 to August 24, 2026
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Reporting at the allotted College
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August 22, 2026 to August 25, 2026
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SPOT ADMISSIONS (University and Private Unaided Colleges)
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The Spot Admission guidelines for MBA and MCA University and Private Unaided Colleges will be placed in the website
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August 24, 2026
TG ICET Counselling 2026 Certificates Required
Candidates registering must keep the following documents ready with them for the verification process
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TGICET-2026 Rank Card.
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TGICET-2026 Hall Ticket.
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Aadhar Card.
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S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.
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Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.
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Degree Memorandum of marks.
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Degree Provisional Pass Certificate.
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Study or Bonafide Certificate from IX class to Degree.
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Transfer Certificate (T.C).
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Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2026 by competent authority, if applicable.
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EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2026-27, if applicable.
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Integrated Community Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.
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Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education.
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In respect of Non-Local candidates, to consider them for allotment under unreserved seats, the following certificates need to be submitted:
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Residence Certificate issued through Mee Seva: Candidates who have resided in the State for a total period of 10 years excluding periods of study outside the State; or either of whose parents have resided in the State for a total period of 10 years excluding periods of employment outside the State. (OR)
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Employer Certificate: Candidates who are children of parents who are in the employment of this State or Central Government, Public Sector Corporations, Local bodies, Universities and other similar Quasi Public Institutions within the State at the time of applying for TGICET -2026 Examination. (OR)
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Employer Certificate: Candidates who are spouses of those in the employment of the State or Central Government, Public Sector Corporations, Local Bodies, Universities and educational Institutions recognised by the Government or a university or Other competent authority and similar other quasi-Government institutions within the State.
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Minorities: SSC TC containing Minority Status or the Certificate issued from competent authority as per G.O.Rt.No. 323, Revenue (Services. II) Department Dated: 16-09-2023.
Certificates to be produced by PHC/CAP/NCC/Sports (SG) Candidates
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PHC- (Visually Handicapped, Hearing Impaired Handicapped & Orthopedically Handicapped) and Intellectual disability-Certificate issued by District Medical Board (SADAREM) and subsequent verification and certification of the concerned authorities on the day of certificate verification at the Help Line Center i.e Government Polytechnic, Masab Tank, Hyderabad. Candidates with 40% and above disability are only eligible. Please refer G.O.Ms.No. 2 Higher Education (TE) Department dated 28-01-2025 placed in website.
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CAP- (Children of Armed Forces Personnel):
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a) Children of Armed Forces (CAP)-2% (two percent) for the children of armed persons i.e., Ex-Servicemen, Defence Personnel including the Children of Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force who are Domiciled in Telangana State based on the permanent address / Home town declared by them while joining the service and as recorded in their Service Register.
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b) The Ex-Servicemen have to produce the Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP) certificate issued by respective Regional Sainik Welfare Officer as per Appendix-"A" attached with supporting documents to establish the Permanent address/Home town declared by Ex-Servicemen while joining the service and as recorded in their Service Register in accordance with G.O, such as Certificate from Records Office, Education Certificates of Ex-Servicemen, etc.
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c) Serving Defence Personnel including CRPF and BSF Personnel should submit a Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP) certificate issued by Unit Commanding Officer (not less than the rank of a Colonel/ equivalent in Navy and Air Force Commandant in CRPF/BSF) as per Appendix-"B" attached along with original and attested copy of Service Register where the Permanent address / Home town declared by them while joining the service is mentioned along with the education certificates of the Serving Defence personnel.
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d) The retired CRPF and BSF Personnel have to produce the Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP) certificate issued by their respective competent authority as per Appendix-A along with supporting documents to establish the Permanent address / Home Town declared by them while joining the service and as recorded in their Service Register in accordance with G.O, such as Certificate from Records Office, Education Certificates of CRPF/ BSF personnel, etc.
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NCC (National Cadet Corps)- NCC Certificates issued by competent authorities.
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Sports (SG): Sports Achievements/Testimonials along with the Form-I,II,III& IV duly certified / attested by the Concerned State Sports Associations recognized by the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) which are categorized according to level of the Championships as laid down in G.O.Ms.No. 02, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (Sports) Department, dated: 22-09-2020, which are essential during Scrutiny. Please refer G.O. mentioned above is placed in website before attending certificate verification under Sports Quota.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.