TS ICET 2023 Option Entry Begins Today; Steps to Fill Choices, Top 10 Colleges Here

TS ICET 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the web option entry process today: September 8, 2023. Eligible candidates can exercise web options on the official website: tsicet.nic.in. They must note that the last date to fill choices is September 12, 2023.

TSCHE will declare TS ICET 2023 seat allotment results on the basis of rank, seat availability, and choices filled. According to the official schedule, allotment results will be out on September 17, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must pay the tuition fee and self-report via the official website.

Steps for TS ICET 2023 Web Options Entry

Follow the below-mentioned instructions to fill in choices after finishing the document verification:

Step 1: Go to the official website, tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: Generate a password using the candidate registration link on the website. Send an SMS “TSICET(space)01(space)Your HTNo” to 9731979899.

Step 3: Login and fill in course & college preferences

Step 4: Save the confirmed choices

Candidates are free to explore all of their alternatives. TSCHE offers the opportunity to change or alter the options up until the candidate freezes them or until the option freeze deadline, whichever comes first. Candidates are encouraged to print out their stored choices for their own records.

List of Top Colleges Accepting TS ICET 2023 Scores

Check out the list of the best 10 colleges below:

Nizam College Osmania University College Engineering JNTU School of Management Studies AV College of Arts Science and Commerce Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology Badruka College PG Centre OU College for Women Self Finance University College of Commerce & Business Management KU Campus OU College of Commerce Business Management Arjun College of Technology and Science

