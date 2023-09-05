TS ICET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Colleges List, Required Documents

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the counselling registrations for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) tomorrow: September 6, 2023. Once the link is activated, eligible candidates can register on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.
TS ICET Counselling 2023 is being conducted for eligible and qualified candidates of the TS ICET exam seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses. The registrations are slated to begin tomorrow. Candidates are advised to carefully the eligibility requirements before applying.
TS ICET Counselling Registration- Direct Link (Available Soon)
The direct link to apply is mentioned below:
|
TS ICET Counselling Registration 2023
TS ICET Counselling Dates 2023
Check out the complete schedule for 1st phase below:
|
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Fee and slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and time to attend for Certificate Verification
|
September 6 to 11, 2023
|
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
|
September 8 to 12, 2023
|
Exercising Web Options after Certificate Verification
|
September 8 to 13, 2023
|
Freeze of Options
|
September 13, 2023
|
Provisional Seat Allotment on or before
|
September 17, 2023
|
Payment of Tuition Fees & Self Reporting through website
|
September 17 to 20, 2023
How to Apply for TS ICET Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for TS ICET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- TS ICET rank card
- TS ICET 2023 admit card
- Passing degree/certificate
- Valid ID Card
- SSC mark sheet/passing certificate
- Degree provisional passing certificate
- Intermediate or equivalent passing certificate/mark sheet
- Degree memorandum of marks
- Degree provisional passing certificate
- Transfer certificate (TC)
- Study or bona fide certificate from class IX to Degree
- Income certificate
- Residence certificate
- Residence certificate for allotment under unreserved seats ( for non-locals)
TS ICET Counselling Colleges List
Check out the list of top colleges accepting TS ICET scores:
- Vikrama Simhapuri University
- Dr B R Ambedkar University
- Krishna University
- Sri Krishnadevaraya University
- Andhra University Colleges Of Arts And Commerce
- Acharya Nagarjuna University College
- Rayalaseema University
- Abdul Haq Urdu University
- Yogi Vemana University
- Adikavi Nannaya University Campus
- Adikavi Nannaya Univ College of Arts & Commerce
