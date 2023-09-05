TS ICET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Colleges List, Required Documents

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the counselling registrations for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) tomorrow: September 6, 2023. Once the link is activated, eligible candidates can register on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 is being conducted for eligible and qualified candidates of the TS ICET exam seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses. The registrations are slated to begin tomorrow. Candidates are advised to carefully the eligibility requirements before applying.

TS ICET Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the complete schedule for 1st phase below:

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Fee and slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and time to attend for Certificate Verification September 6 to 11, 2023 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates September 8 to 12, 2023 Exercising Web Options after Certificate Verification September 8 to 13, 2023 Freeze of Options September 13, 2023 Provisional Seat Allotment on or before September 17, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fees & Self Reporting through website September 17 to 20, 2023

How to Apply for TS ICET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for TS ICET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

TS ICET rank card

TS ICET 2023 admit card

Passing degree/certificate

Valid ID Card

SSC mark sheet/passing certificate

Degree provisional passing certificate

Intermediate or equivalent passing certificate/mark sheet

Degree memorandum of marks

Degree provisional passing certificate

Transfer certificate (TC)

Study or bona fide certificate from class IX to Degree

Income certificate

Residence certificate

Residence certificate for allotment under unreserved seats ( for non-locals)

TS ICET Counselling Colleges List

Check out the list of top colleges accepting TS ICET scores:

Vikrama Simhapuri University

Dr B R Ambedkar University

Krishna University

Sri Krishnadevaraya University

Andhra University Colleges Of Arts And Commerce

Acharya Nagarjuna University College

Rayalaseema University

Abdul Haq Urdu University

Yogi Vemana University

Adikavi Nannaya University Campus

Adikavi Nannaya Univ College of Arts & Commerce

