TS ICET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Colleges List, Required Documents

TS ICET Counselling 2023 registration process will start tomorrow: September 6, 2023. Eligible candidates must register on the official website: tsicet.nic.in. Check the list of required documents, counselling schedule here.

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 12:48 IST
TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the counselling registrations for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) tomorrow: September 6, 2023. Once the link is activated, eligible candidates can register on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 is being conducted for eligible and qualified candidates of the TS ICET exam seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses. The registrations are slated to begin tomorrow. Candidates are advised to carefully the eligibility requirements before applying.

TS ICET Counselling Registration- Direct Link (Available Soon)

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

TS ICET Counselling Registration 2023

Click Here

TS ICET Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the complete schedule for 1st phase below:

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Fee and slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and time to attend for Certificate Verification

September 6 to 11, 2023

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

September 8 to 12, 2023

Exercising Web Options after Certificate Verification

September 8 to 13, 2023

Freeze of Options

September 13, 2023

Provisional Seat Allotment on or before

September 17, 2023

Payment of Tuition Fees & Self Reporting through website

September 17 to 20, 2023

How to Apply for TS ICET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for TS ICET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • TS ICET rank card
  • TS ICET 2023 admit card
  • Passing degree/certificate
  • Valid ID Card
  • SSC mark sheet/passing certificate
  • Degree provisional passing certificate
  • Intermediate or equivalent passing certificate/mark sheet
  • Degree memorandum of marks
  • Degree provisional passing certificate
  • Transfer certificate (TC)
  • Study or bona fide certificate from class IX to Degree
  • Income certificate
  • Residence certificate 
  • Residence certificate for allotment under unreserved seats ( for non-locals)

TS ICET Counselling Colleges List

Check out the list of top colleges accepting TS ICET scores:

  • Vikrama Simhapuri University
  • Dr B R Ambedkar University
  • Krishna University
  • Sri Krishnadevaraya University
  • Andhra University Colleges Of Arts And Commerce
  • Acharya Nagarjuna University College
  • Rayalaseema University
  • Abdul Haq Urdu University
  • Yogi Vemana University
  • Adikavi Nannaya University Campus
  • Adikavi Nannaya Univ College of Arts & Commerce

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
