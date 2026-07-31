TS ICET Counselling 2026 Registration, Slot Booking for Certificate Verification Begins at tgicet.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS ICET Counselling 2026: The online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for TG ICET will begin today, July 31, 2026. Candidates who have cleared their TS ICET 2026 entrance exams can submit their online applications for the counselling process through the link on the official website.

According to the notification issued, the last date for candidates to apply for the TG ICET 2026 phase 1 of counselling is August 5, 2026. Candidates applying for the counselling also need to upload all the required documents for the certificate verification process conducted for admissions. Candidates, after completing the online registration, will be able to enter their choices for the Phase 1 seat allotment from August 3, 2026 to August 8, 2026. The TS ICET counselling Phase 1 seat allotment result will be issued on August 11, 2026.