TS ICET Counselling 2026 Registration, Slot Booking for Certificate Verification Begins at tgicet.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here
TS ICET 2026 Phase 1 registration link open. Candidates can register and book slots for the certificate verification process through the link on the official website.
TS ICET Counselling 2026: The online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for TG ICET will begin today, July 31, 2026. Candidates who have cleared their TS ICET 2026 entrance exams can submit their online applications for the counselling process through the link on the official website.
According to the notification issued, the last date for candidates to apply for the TG ICET 2026 phase 1 of counselling is August 5, 2026. Candidates applying for the counselling also need to upload all the required documents for the certificate verification process conducted for admissions. Candidates, after completing the online registration, will be able to enter their choices for the Phase 1 seat allotment from August 3, 2026 to August 8, 2026. The TS ICET counselling Phase 1 seat allotment result will be issued on August 11, 2026.
TS ICET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Registration - Click Here (Available Soon)
TS ICET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Schedule: Important Dates
Candidates participating in Phase 1 of counselling can check the important dates for the counselling round here.
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DETAILS
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DATES
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Phase 1
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Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification
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July 31, 2026 to August 5, 2026
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Certificate Verification for already-booked candidates
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August 1, 2026 to August 5, 2026
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Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
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August 3, 2026 to August 8, 2026
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Freezing of options
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August 8, 2026
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Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
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August 11, 2026
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Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
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August 11, 2026 to August 14, 2026
TG ICET Counselling 2026: Registration Fee
When applying for the counselling round, students must submit their category-wise registration fee. The registration fee must be submitted online. Candidates can submit their registration fee using Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking / UPI. The fee details are provided below
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Category
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Fee
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General
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1200
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SC/ST
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Rs. 600
TS ICET Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Verification
When registering for the counselling process, students are required to book their slots for the certificate verification and submit the documents for the verification process. The list of documents required is provided below.
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TGICET-2026 Rank Card.
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TGICET-2026 Hall Ticket.
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Aadhar Card.
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S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.
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Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.
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Degree Memorandum of Marks.
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Degree Provisional Pass Certificate.
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Study or Bonafide Certificate from IX class to Degree.
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Transfer Certificate (T.C).
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Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2026 by competent authority, if applicable.
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EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2026-27, if applicable.
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Integrated Community Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.
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Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education.
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In respect of Non-Local candidates, to consider them for allotment under unreserved seats, the following certificates need to be submitted:
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Residence Certificate issued through Mee Seva: Candidates who have resided in the State for a total period of 10 years excluding periods of study outside the State; or either of whose parents have resided in the State for a total period of 10 years excluding periods of employment outside the State. (OR)
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Employer Certificate: Candidates who are children of parents who are in the employment of this State or Central Government, Public Sector Corporations, Local bodies, Universities and other similar Quasi Public Institutions within the State at the time of applying for TGICET -2026 Examination. (OR)
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Employer Certificate: Candidates who are spouses of those in the employment of the State or Central Government, Public Sector Corporations, Local Bodies, Universities and educational Institutions recognised by the Government or a university or Other competent authority and similar other quasi-Government institutions within the State.
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Minorities: SSC TC containing Minority Status or the Certificate issued from competent authority as per G.O.Rt.No. 323, Revenue (Services. II) Department Dated: 16-09-2023.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.