TS ICET Counselling 2023 Dates Revised; Check New Schedule Here

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has deferred the TS ICET counselling dates. Candidates who have cleared the TS ICET examination can now apply for the counselling of TS ICET from September 6, 2023, on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

Previously, the TS ICET counselling 2023 was scheduled to start on August 14. The last date to complete the registration was August 18. However, the schedule has now been revised. Now, candidates will be able to apply for the TS ICET MBA counselling till September 11, 2023.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Dates: Check Revised Schedule

Candidates can check out the important events below:

Events TS ICET First Phase Dates TS ICET Final Phase Dates Filling basic information and processing fee payment September 6 to 11, 2023 September 22, 2023 Slot booking for certificate verification September 6 to 11, 2023 September 22, 2023 Certificate verification for candidates who have booked the slots September 8 to 12, 2023 September 23, 2023 Exercising options September 8 to 13, 2023 September 22 to 24, 2023 Freezing of options September 13, 2023 September 24, 2023 Provisional allotment of seats September 17, 2023 September 28, 2023 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website September 17 to 20, 2023 September 28 to 30, 2023 Reporting at allotted college September 29 to 30, 2023

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Check Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for TS ICET counselling 2023, candidates must meet the following criteria:

They must have passed the TS ICET exam with a minimum aggregate score of 50% (for general category candidates) and 45% (for reserved category candidates).

They must be Indian nationals.

He\ She must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline.

He\ She must have a Telangana or Andhra Pradesh domicile.

