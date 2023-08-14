  1. Home
TS ICET Counselling 2023 Dates Revised; Check New Schedule Here

TS ICET Counselling 2023 dates have been postponed. Candidates can now apply for the counselling from September 6, 2023. Check out the revised schedule and eligibility requirements on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 14, 2023 12:05 IST
TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has deferred the TS ICET counselling dates. Candidates who have cleared the TS ICET examination can now apply for the counselling of TS ICET from September 6, 2023, on the official website: tsicet.nic.in.

Previously, the TS ICET counselling 2023 was scheduled to start on August 14. The last date to complete the registration was August 18. However, the schedule has now been revised. Now, candidates will be able to apply for the TS ICET MBA counselling till September 11, 2023.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Dates: Check Revised Schedule

Candidates can check out the important events below:

Events

TS ICET First Phase Dates

TS ICET Final Phase Dates

Filling basic information and processing fee payment

September 6 to 11, 2023

September 22, 2023

Slot booking for certificate verification

September 6 to 11, 2023

September 22, 2023

Certificate verification for candidates who have booked the slots

September 8 to 12, 2023

September 23, 2023

Exercising options

September 8 to 13, 2023

September 22 to 24, 2023

Freezing of options

September 13, 2023

September 24, 2023

Provisional allotment of seats

September 17, 2023

September 28, 2023

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website

September 17 to 20, 2023

September 28 to 30, 2023

Reporting at allotted college

September 29 to 30, 2023

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Check Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for TS ICET counselling 2023, candidates must meet the following criteria:

  • They must have passed the TS ICET exam with a minimum aggregate score of 50% (for general category candidates) and 45% (for reserved category candidates).
  • They must be Indian nationals.
  • He\ She must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline.
  • He\ She must have a Telangana or Andhra Pradesh domicile.

