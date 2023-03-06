TS ICET Registration 2023 Begins Today, Check Application Fee Here

TS ICET Registration 2023 Begins: As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the application process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). Candidates who wish to apply for TS ICET 2023 can visit the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in. They can get the application form by entering details such as Mobile no., DOB, and payment reference ID. Candidates can get the TS ICET 2023 application link below.

TS ICET 2023 Application form- Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on March 6, 2023, at 4.02 pm

TS ICET Registration 2023: As per the updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the registrations for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) today i.e. March 6, 2023. Candidates who seek admission to MBA and MCA courses in institutes of Telangana can apply for TS ICET 2023 from today. For registration purposes, they can visit the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

The TS ICET 2023 Dates have been released at a press conference. It must be noted that the authorities have not released the TS ICET 2023 Notification yet. However, it is expected that the dates will be made live on the official website soon. Candidates can check out the dates (as per the conference) here.

TS ICET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Start of online registration March 6, 2023 Deadline for submitting application form without late fee May 6, 2023 Deadline to complete registration with late fee of INR 250 May 12, 2023 Deadline to complete registration with late fee of INR 500 May 18, 2023, TS ICET 2023 Edit Window May 12 to 15, 2023 Release of Admit Card May 22, 2023, TS ICET 2023 Exam May 26 and 27, 2023

How to Apply for TS ICET 2023?

Once the registration process is started, candidates will be able to apply on the official website. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on TS ICET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the TS ICET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Sumit the form and take a printout

TS ICET 2023 Application Fee

Category Application Fee (INR) Unreserved 750 Reserved 550

Also Read: ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window Opens at icai.org, Get Direct Link Here