TS ICET Registration 2023 Begins Today, Check Application Fee Here

    TS ICET 2023 Registration has been started today i.e. March 6, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website. Check the complete details here

    TS ICET Registration  2023 Begins: As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the application process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). Candidates who wish to apply for TS ICET 2023 can visit the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in. They can get the application form by entering details such as Mobile no., DOB, and payment reference ID. Candidates can get the TS ICET 2023 application link below.

    TS ICET Registration 2023: As per the updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the registrations for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) today i.e. March 6, 2023. Candidates who seek admission to MBA and MCA courses in institutes of Telangana can apply for TS ICET 2023 from today. For registration purposes, they can visit the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

    The TS ICET 2023 Dates have been released at a press conference. It must be noted that the authorities have not released the TS ICET 2023 Notification yet. However, it is expected that the dates will be made live on the official website soon. Candidates can check out the dates (as per the conference) here.

    TS ICET 2023 Dates

    Events

    Dates

    Start of online registration

    March 6, 2023

    Deadline for submitting application form without late fee

    May 6, 2023

    Deadline to complete registration with late fee of INR 250

    May 12, 2023

    Deadline to complete registration with late fee of INR 500

    May 18, 2023,

    TS ICET 2023 Edit Window

    May 12 to 15, 2023

    Release of Admit Card

    May 22, 2023,

    TS ICET 2023 Exam 

    May 26 and 27, 2023

    How to Apply for TS ICET 2023?

    Once the registration process is started, candidates will be able to apply on the official website. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, Click on TS ICET 2023 registration link

    Step 3: Register with the required details

    Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

    Step 5: Fill out the TS ICET 2023 application form

    Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

    Step 7: Sumit the form and take a printout

    TS ICET 2023 Application Fee

    Category

    Application Fee (INR)

    Unreserved

    750

    Reserved

    550

