TS ICET Result 2023 postponed, revised date to be announced soon, check Manabadi TS ICET marksheet updates here

TS ICET Result 2023 Updates:  Kakatiya University has postponed the result date for TS ICET. The revised date for the announcement of Manabadi TS ICET result will be released soon. Candidates can download the TS ICET rank card 2023 along with the final answer key PDF at icet.tsche.ac.in. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 19, 2023 18:49 IST
TS ICET Result 2023: As per the recent update on the official website, Kakatiya University will not be announcing the result of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) tomorrow. As of now, no date has been released for the declaration of TS ICET result 2023, however, it is expected to be announced soon. The delay in the TS ICET 2023 results announcement is because of the celebrations of Telangana State Education Day on June 20. 

Besides the result release date, Kakatiya University also postponed the semester exams earlier.  Candidates can check their result online at the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials: registration number and date of birth to download Manabadi ICET result. Along with the result, the officials will also release TS ICET rank card and final answer key pdf. 

TS ICET Result Date 2023 

As per the update on the official website,  Kakatiya University has postponed the release of result. Candidates can check below the expected and other important dates: 

Events 

Dates 

TS ICET Result

June 20, 2023 (Postponed)

Revised TS ICET Result Date

To be announced 

Telangana ICET exam 

May 26 and 27, 2023

How to download TS ICET Result Marksheet 2023? 

Candidates have to visit the official website to check as well as download the marksheet of Telangana ICET. They can go through the steps to know how to check Manabadi result below: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS ICET result and rank card link
  • Step 3:  A new login window will appear on the screen 
  • Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth
  • Step 5: The marksheet will be displayed
  • Step 6: Download and save it for further reference

What details will be mentioned on TS ICET 2023 Result? 

It is expected that the following information can be mentioned on the marksheet of Manabadi ICET: 

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number of candidate
  • Candidates' sectional score
  •  Candidate’s overall score 
  • Candidates rank

TS ICET Results 2023 Highlights

Candidates can go through the overview of Telangana ICET result that has been provided below in the table: 

Particulars

Details

Exam name

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)

Exam conducting body

Kakatiya University

Exam type

State-level

TS ICET exam category

Postgraduate (PG)

Periodicity

Annually

Mode 

Online

TS ICET result official website

icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET helpline number

0870-2958088

