TS ICET Result 2023 postponed, revised date to be announced soon, check Manabadi TS ICET marksheet updates here

TS ICET Result 2023: As per the recent update on the official website, Kakatiya University will not be announcing the result of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) tomorrow. As of now, no date has been released for the declaration of TS ICET result 2023, however, it is expected to be announced soon. The delay in the TS ICET 2023 results announcement is because of the celebrations of Telangana State Education Day on June 20.

Besides the result release date, Kakatiya University also postponed the semester exams earlier. Candidates can check their result online at the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials: registration number and date of birth to download Manabadi ICET result. Along with the result, the officials will also release TS ICET rank card and final answer key pdf.

TS ICET Result Date 2023

As per the update on the official website, Kakatiya University has postponed the release of result. Candidates can check below the expected and other important dates:

Events Dates TS ICET Result June 20, 2023 (Postponed) Revised TS ICET Result Date To be announced Telangana ICET exam May 26 and 27, 2023

How to download TS ICET Result Marksheet 2023?

Candidates have to visit the official website to check as well as download the marksheet of Telangana ICET. They can go through the steps to know how to check Manabadi result below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS ICET result and rank card link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The marksheet will be displayed

Step 6: Download and save it for further reference

What details will be mentioned on TS ICET 2023 Result?

It is expected that the following information can be mentioned on the marksheet of Manabadi ICET:

Candidate’s name

Roll number of candidate

Candidates' sectional score

Candidate’s overall score

Candidates rank

TS ICET Results 2023 Highlights

Candidates can go through the overview of Telangana ICET result that has been provided below in the table:

Particulars Details Exam name Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Exam conducting body Kakatiya University Exam type State-level TS ICET exam category Postgraduate (PG) Periodicity Annually Mode Online TS ICET result official website icet.tsche.ac.in TS ICET helpline number 0870-2958088

