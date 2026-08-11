TS ICET Round 1 Allotment Result Announced, Check Allotment Status at tgicet.nic.in

TG ICET Counselling 2026 Round 1: TGCHSE has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for TS ICET counselling today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can visit the official website of TG ICET Counselling to check the result and download the allotment letter. As per the detailed notification, the TG ICET counselling 2026 round 1 payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will be done from August 11 to August 14, 2026. Candidates reporting need to carry all the necessary documents with them for the verification process. Candidates unable to participate or secure an allotment in the first round can participate in the second/ final phase of counselling. It must be noted that the second round is the final phase and only spot admissions will be conducted after this.

The Spot Admission guidelines for MBA and MCA University and Private Unaided Colleges will be placed in the website

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification

TG ICET counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be released online today. Candidates can check below the first and final phase counselling schedule.





Steps to Check the Round 1 Allotment Status for TG ICET Counselling 2026

The link for candidates to check their TG ICET Round 1 allotment status is now available on the official website. As the allotment result is now announced, students are required to download their allotment status. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of TG ICET

Step 2: Click on the TG ICET Allotment Link

Step 3: Login with the application number and password

Step 4: The TS ICET allotment will be displayed

Step 5: Click on the login status

Step 6: Download for further reference

Documents Required for Reporting and Admission

After the Round 1 allotment result is announced, students need to report to the colleges for admission. When reporting for admission, candidates must have the following documents with them: