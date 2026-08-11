TS ICET Round 1 Allotment Result Announced, Check Allotment Status at tgicet.nic.in
TS ICET Counselling 2026 Round 1 allotment result has been announced online on August 11, 2026. Candidates who have applied for admission can check their allotment status through the link on the official website.
TG ICET Counselling 2026 Round 1: TGCHSE has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for TS ICET counselling today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can visit the official website of TG ICET Counselling to check the result and download the allotment letter. As per the detailed notification, the TG ICET counselling 2026 round 1 payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will be done from August 11 to August 14, 2026. Candidates reporting need to carry all the necessary documents with them for the verification process. Candidates unable to participate or secure an allotment in the first round can participate in the second/ final phase of counselling. It must be noted that the second round is the final phase and only spot admissions will be conducted after this.
TG ICET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Active)
TG ICET Counselling 2026 Important Dates
TG ICET counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be released online today. Candidates can check below the first and final phase counselling schedule.
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DETAILS
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DATES
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Phase 1
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Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification
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July 31, 2026 to August 5, 2026
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Certificate Verification for already-booked candidates
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August 1, 2026 to August 5, 2026
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Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
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August 3, 2026 to August 8, 2026
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Freezing of options
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August 8, 2026
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Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
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August 11, 2026
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Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
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August 11, 2026 to August 14, 2026
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Phase 2
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Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase
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August 17, 2026
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Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
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August 18, 2026
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Exercising Options
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August 18, 2026 to August 19, 2026
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Freezing of options
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August 19, 2026
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Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
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August 22, 2026
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Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
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August 22, 2026 to August 24, 2026
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Reporting at the allotted College
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August 22, 2026 to August 25, 2026
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SPOT ADMISSIONS (University and Private Unaided Colleges)
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The Spot Admission guidelines for MBA and MCA University and Private Unaided Colleges will be placed in the website
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August 24, 2026
Steps to Check the Round 1 Allotment Status for TG ICET Counselling 2026
The link for candidates to check their TG ICET Round 1 allotment status is now available on the official website. As the allotment result is now announced, students are required to download their allotment status. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of TG ICET
Step 2: Click on the TG ICET Allotment Link
Step 3: Login with the application number and password
Step 4: The TS ICET allotment will be displayed
Step 5: Click on the login status
Step 6: Download for further reference
Documents Required for Reporting and Admission
After the Round 1 allotment result is announced, students need to report to the colleges for admission. When reporting for admission, candidates must have the following documents with them:
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TGICET-2026 Rank Card.
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TGICET-2026 Hall Ticket.
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Aadhar Card. S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.
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Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.
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Degree Memorandum of marks.
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Degree Provisional Pass Certificate.
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Study or Bonafide Certificate from IX class to Degree.
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Transfer Certificate (T.C).
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ncome Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2026 by competent authority, if applicable.
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EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2026-27, if applicable.
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Integrated Community Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.
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Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.
Also Read: WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Status at wbjeeb.nic.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.