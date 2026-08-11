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TS ICET Round 1 Allotment Result Announced, Check Allotment Status at tgicet.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 19:15 IST

TS ICET Counselling 2026 Round 1 allotment result has been announced online on August 11, 2026. Candidates who have applied for admission can check their allotment status through the link on the official website. 

TS ICET Round 1 Allotment Result
TS ICET Round 1 Allotment Result
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TG ICET Counselling 2026 Round 1: TGCHSE has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for TS ICET counselling today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can visit the official website of TG ICET Counselling to check the result and download the allotment letter. As per the detailed notification, the TG ICET counselling 2026 round 1 payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will be done from August 11 to August 14, 2026. Candidates reporting need to carry all the necessary documents with them for the verification process. Candidates unable to participate or secure an allotment in the first round can participate in the second/ final phase of counselling. It must be noted that the second round is the final phase and only spot admissions will be conducted after this. 

TG ICET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Active)

TG ICET Counselling 2026 Important Dates

TG ICET counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be released online today. Candidates can check below the first and final phase counselling schedule.

DETAILS

DATES

Phase 1

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification

July 31, 2026 to August 5, 2026

Certificate Verification for already-booked candidates

August 1, 2026 to August 5, 2026

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

August 3, 2026 to August 8, 2026

Freezing of options

August 8, 2026

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

August 11, 2026

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

August 11, 2026 to August 14, 2026

Phase 2

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase

August 17, 2026

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

August 18, 2026

Exercising Options

August 18, 2026 to August 19, 2026

Freezing of options

August 19, 2026

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

August 22, 2026

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

August 22, 2026 to August 24, 2026

Reporting at the allotted College

August 22, 2026 to August 25, 2026

SPOT ADMISSIONS (University and Private Unaided Colleges) 

The Spot Admission guidelines for MBA and MCA University and Private Unaided Colleges will be placed in the website

August 24, 2026


Steps to Check the Round 1 Allotment Status for TG ICET Counselling 2026

The link for candidates to check their TG ICET Round 1 allotment status is now available on the official website. As the allotment result is now announced, students are required to download their allotment status. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of TG ICET

Step 2: Click on the TG ICET Allotment Link

Step 3: Login with the application number and password

Step 4: The TS ICET allotment will be displayed

Step 5: Click on the login status

Step 6: Download for further reference

Documents Required for Reporting and Admission

After the Round 1 allotment result is announced, students need to report to the colleges for admission. When reporting for admission, candidates must have the following documents with them:

  • TGICET-2026 Rank Card.  

  • TGICET-2026 Hall Ticket. 

  • Aadhar Card.  S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.  

  • Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.  

  • Degree Memorandum of marks.  

  • Degree Provisional Pass Certificate.  

  • Study or Bonafide Certificate from IX class to Degree.  

  • Transfer Certificate (T.C).  

  • ncome Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2026 by competent authority, if applicable.  

  • EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2026-27, if applicable.  

  • Integrated Community Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.  

  • Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

Also Read: WBJEE BPharm Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Status at wbjeeb.nic.in 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 07:18 IST

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