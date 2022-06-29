TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Know Last Date To Apply Here

TS LAWCET, TS ICET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration dates for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) and Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022. As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for TS ICET and TS LAWCET is 4th July and 5th July 2022 respectively. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam can fill the form on the official website of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in and TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS LAWCET exam will be conducted on 21st and 22nd July whereas TS ICET exam will be held on 27th and 28th July 2022.

TS LAWCET, TS ICET 2022 Dates

Events Dates TS ICET Application Deadline 4th July 2022 TS LAWCET Application Deadline 5th July 2022 TS ICET Exam Dates 27th, 28th July 2022 TS LAWCET Exam Dates 21st, 22nd July 2022

How to Apply for TS LAWCET, TS ICET 2022?

To apply for TS LAWCET and TS ICET 2022, candidates will have to go to

the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in or icet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the application form link and pay the application fee. After that, candidates need to fill in the registration form, upload the required documents and submit the form. Now, they can download and take a printout of the form for future references.

About TS ICET

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad conducts Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state universities and colleges. TS ICET is a computer-based test administered by Kakatiya University. The state-level entrance will be held in three sessions for two days in 14 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

About TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET is a state-level law entrance examination in Telangana. It is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission to 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programmes offered by several law colleges in Telangana. TS LAWCET is conducted in test centres spread across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.