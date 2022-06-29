    TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Know Last Date To Apply Here

    TS LAWCET, TS ICET 2022 application deadline has been extended. The last date to register for TS LAWCET is 5th July and for TS ICET is 4th July 2022. Students can register on lawcet.tsche.ac.in and icet.tsche.ac.in. Check details here 

    Updated: Jun 29, 2022 18:50 IST
    TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 Registration
    TS LAWCET, TS ICET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration dates for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) and Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022. As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for TS ICET and TS LAWCET is 4th July and 5th July 2022 respectively. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam can fill the form on the official website of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in and TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS LAWCET exam will be conducted on 21st and 22nd July whereas TS ICET exam will be held on 27th and 28th July 2022. 
     

    TS LAWCET, TS ICET 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    TS ICET Application Deadline

    4th July 2022

    TS LAWCET Application Deadline

    5th July 2022

    TS ICET Exam Dates

    27th, 28th July 2022

    TS LAWCET Exam Dates

    21st, 22nd July 2022

    How to Apply for TS LAWCET, TS ICET 2022? 

    To apply for TS LAWCET and TS ICET 2022, candidates will have to go to 
    the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in or icet.tsche.ac.in.  On the homepage, click on the application form link and pay the application fee. After that, candidates need to fill in the registration form, upload the required documents and submit the form. Now, they can download and take a printout of the form for future references. 

    About TS ICET 

    Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad conducts Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state universities and colleges.  TS ICET is a computer-based test administered by Kakatiya University. The state-level entrance will be held in three sessions for two days in 14 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

    About TS LAWCET 

    TS LAWCET is a state-level law entrance examination in Telangana. It is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission to 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programmes offered by several law colleges in Telangana. TS LAWCET is conducted in test centres spread across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.  
     

