TS ICET Web Options Entry Phase 1 Begins Today, Enter Choices for Allotment at tgicet.nic.in

TG ICET Counselling 2026 Web Option Entry: TS ICET Counselling 2026 web option entry begins today. Students who have registered and submitted their certificates for the verification process can enter the choices for Phase 1 of allotment from today onwards. The last date for candidates to enter their choices for TS ICET Phase 1 allotment 2026 is August 8, 2026.

When exercising the options for Phase 1 of seat allotment, eligible candidates are advised to enter the choices in the order of preference. Candidates must select the course and college for allotment in the order in which they wish to be granted allotment. Students allotted seats as per their choice must report to allotted colleges with all required documents.

TS ICET 2026 counselling Phase 1 option entry link will be activated on the official counselling portal - tgicet.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit their TG ICET counselling Phase 1 choices.