TS ICET Web Options Entry Phase 1 Begins Today, Enter Choices for Allotment at tgicet.nic.in
TS ICET counselling 2026 phase 1 web option entry window opens today. Candidates can enter their choice of course and colleges for phase 1 of allotment through the link on the website.
TG ICET Counselling 2026 Web Option Entry: TS ICET Counselling 2026 web option entry begins today. Students who have registered and submitted their certificates for the verification process can enter the choices for Phase 1 of allotment from today onwards. The last date for candidates to enter their choices for TS ICET Phase 1 allotment 2026 is August 8, 2026.
When exercising the options for Phase 1 of seat allotment, eligible candidates are advised to enter the choices in the order of preference. Candidates must select the course and college for allotment in the order in which they wish to be granted allotment. Students allotted seats as per their choice must report to allotted colleges with all required documents.
TS ICET 2026 counselling Phase 1 option entry link will be activated on the official counselling portal - tgicet.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit their TG ICET counselling Phase 1 choices.
TG ICET 2026 Web Option Entry Phase 1 - Click Here
TG ICET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Web Option Entry
The link for candidates to submit the choices for Phase 1 of counselling for TS ICET 2026 will open shortly. When entering the choices for allotment, students are advised to enter the course and college in the order of preference for allotment.
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET counselling
Step 2: Click on the Web option entry link
Step 3: Login with the hall ticket number and password
Step 4: Enter the choices of college and course
Step 5: Preview the choices entered
Step 7: Freeze option
Step 8: Save and click on submit
What After TG ICET Web Option Entry Phase 1
After the window for entering the choices for phase 1 of TS ICET counselling closes, students will be allotted their seats in the phase 1 seat allotment round. Candidates allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges with all the required documents. Candidates also need to download their individual allotment letter through the link on the official website. A copy of the allotment letter, along with the other document copies and originals, is required for verification and final admission submission.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.