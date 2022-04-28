TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2022 Expected soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Check details here

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will soon be releasing the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets 2022 on the official website. Students who will be appearing for the TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year intermediate exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students when appearing for the intermediate examinations.

Candidates will be able to check the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results through the link which will be provided on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates must note that as soon as the hall tickets will be available on the official website, a direct link to download the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year Inter results 2022 will also be provided on this page.

How to download TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket 2022

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year hall tickets will be available for download on the TSBIE official website. Students will be able to download the TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket through the link provided on the website.

Candidates are required to enter the previous hall ticket number in the link provided and download the hall ticket.

Hall tickets available in college login

As per local reports, however, the TS Inter 1st and 2ns year hall ticket has been released by the board to the individual colleges from where the college principals are required to download the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket. As per reports it is mandatory for the college principal signature to be provided in the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets.

Students appearing for the intermediate exams can visit their respective colleges to collect their hall tickets. When collecting the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets students must make sure that they cross check and verify all the details given in the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year hall ticket and incase of any discrepancies in the information, students are required to consult with the authorities and get them rectified.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket details

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets will include the details like the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, exam centre name and address, exam duration and schedule, reporting time to the exam centre and the instructions to be followed by the students appearing for the exam.

