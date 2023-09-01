TS Inter 1st Year Admission 2023 Last Date Extended; Apply Now at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 1st Year Admission 2023: TS Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended the deadline for admission to 1st year inter for academic session 2023-24. Now, interested candidates can apply till September 16, 2023, with a late fee of Rs 1000 in private junior colleges. Whereas, they do not have to pay late fees for applying to all govt and govt sector colleges.

Eligible candidates can apply for TS Inter 1st year admissions 2023 via the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The board released a notice that reads, "All the Principals of the Government/Private junior colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering Two-year Intermediate course are informed that the last date for admissions into 1st-year Intermediate for the academic year 2023-24 is extended up to September 16."

The authorities have urged the Principals to take measures to provide admission to the students to TS Inter 1st year 2023 till the deadline. This step will make sure the eligible students are not denied an opportunity to enroll in higher education.

How to Apply for TS Inter 1st Year Admissions 2023?

Eligible candidates must follow the below instructions to register for admission:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the intermediate 1st-year admission link

Step 3: Select preferred Mandal and District

Step 4: The list of colleges will be displayed

Step 5: Choose a desirous college from the list

The board has directed students and parents to apply for admission to affiliated junior colleges only. A list of these institutions can be seen on the TSBIE's official websites, acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

