TS Inter 2023: Admit Card Out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Download Here

TSBIE Intermediate Hall Tickets 2023: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the admit cards for Intermediate first-year and second-year students, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the TS Intermediate 2023 examinations can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

According to the official datesheet, the TS Inter exam 2023 will be conducted from March 16 to April 4 and the Telangana Inter Exam 2023 for 1st-year students will start from March 15 to April 3.

TS Inter 2023 Admit Card for 1st-year Students - Direct Link

TS Inter 2023 Admit Card for 2nd-year Students - Direct Link

How to Download TS Inter 2023 Admit Card?

As per the latest updates, the TSBIE has issued the TS Inter 2023 first and second-year admit cards on the official website. Students who are appearing for the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) can follow the steps to know how to download TS Inter 2023 hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit TSBIE's official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TS Inter 2023 hall tickets available on the screen

Step 3: For first-year students, enter the required details i.e. SSC Hall ticket number / Previous year Hall ticket number and Date of birth

Step 4: For second-year students, enter the details such as Roll number / Previous year hall ticket number and Date of birth

Step 5: Now, click on the Get Hall Ticket button

Step 6: The TS Inter 1st or 2nd-year hall tickets will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download TS Inter 1st or 2nd-year hall tickets 2023 for future reference

TS Inter Exam 2023

As per the recent updates, first-year students will appear for their second language paper-I exam tomorrow, March 15, 2023, whereas second-year students will appear for their second language paper-II on March 16, 2023.

