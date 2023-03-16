TS Inter 2023: Exam for 2nd Year Students Begin Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

TS Inter Exam 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is conducting the TS Inter 2nd year exams today. The TS 2nd year Intermediate Exam 2023 will be concluded on April 4. Students who are appearing for the TS Inter Exam 2023 can check and download their admit cards from the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The TS Inter second-year board examination 2023 is being held in pen and paper mode across the various test centres in the state. It is advisable for the students to carry their TS Intermediate board exam admit card along with them at the examination centre.

TS Inter 2023 Admit Card for 2nd-year Students - Direct Link (Click Here)

TS Inter 2nd Year Board Exam 2023

The board is conducting the TS Intermediate 2nd Year examination in pen and paper mode starting from 9 am to 12 pm. According to the official datesheet, the TS Inter Exam 2023 for second-year students will be conducted until April 4.

TS Inter 2nd Year Board Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students appearing for the TS Inter Board Examination 2023 can follow the important exam day guidelines mentioned below.

Students are advised to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the TS Inter Board exam 2023.

Candidates are required to carry their admit cards along with their respective school ID cards at the exam centre.

Students are requested to keep all the necessary items such as a face mask, hand sanitiser, and water bottle.

Avoid carrying any type of electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, digital watches etc inside the exam hall.

Students who will find indulge in any unfair means practices will be debarred from the TS Inter Board Examination 2023.

