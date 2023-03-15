TS Inter Exams 2023 Begin Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions Here

TS Inter Exam 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is conducting the TS Inter 1st year exams today. The TS 1st year Intermediate Exam 2023 will be conducted until April 3, 2023. Students appearing for the TS Intermediate Exams can check here the exam day guidelines and other instructions.

Candidates must note that the TS 1st Year Inter Exam 2023 is being held in pen and paper mode across the designated exam centres in the state. Candidates need to carry their TS Intermediate Exam Admit Card with them to the exam centre. The board has issued the admit cards and students can collect the same from their respective schools.

Candidates can check here the exam details and instructions to be followed throughout the duration of the exam.

TS Inter 1st Year Exam 2023 Schedule

The board is conducting the TS Class 11 exams in a single shift. The exams are being conducted for a duration of 3 hours from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Students before appearing for the exams must cross-check the exam schedule mentioned on the admit card and the exam centre details to avoid any kind of confusion.

TS Inter 1st Year Exam 2023 - Exam Day Guidelines

The TS Intermediate 1st Year exams are being conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023. Candidates taking the 1st year intermediate board exams can check below the exam day guidelines and details.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates need to carry with them a copy of the TS Intermediate admit card with them to the exam centre for verification ling with a school id.

Candidates are also advised to carry with them their exam stationery as borrowing inside the exam hall will not be permitted.

If prohibited items like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, etc are found in the possession of the students, the same will be confiscated.

Students caught indulging in malpractices during the exams will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

Students can leave the exam hall only after the exam concludes.

Also Read: TS Inter 2023: Admit Card Out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Download Here