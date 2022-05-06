TS Inter Exams 2022: 1st Year Exams from Today, Check Exam day guidelines here

TS Inter Exams 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education begins the TS Inter 1st year exams 2022 from today onwards. According to the schedule released on the official website, the TSBIE 1st year exams will be conducted from May 6 to May 23, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the examinations from today onwards are advised to follow all the guidelines provided.

The exams for TS Inter 2nd year students will begin from tomorrow - May 7, 2022 and will continue until May 24, 2022. It must be noted that the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations are also being conducted in the same timeline as that of TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations.

Students taking their TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams can refer to the exam day guidelines provided below.

TS Inter Exam Day Guidelines 2022

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Exam day guidelines

According to the exam day guidelines provided, all the students are required to reach the exam hall atleast an hour before the commencement of the examinations in order to avoid last minute traffic.

Students appearing for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams must also make sure that they carry their exam hall ticket with them. The exam hall ticket is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students attending the exams or else will be denied entry.

Since the exams are being conducted during a pandemic, it is mandatory for students to wear masks at all times. Students must make sure that they follow the COVID regulations without fail. Students can carry their own water bottle and also hand sanitisers.

Using electrical appliances like Mobile Phones, smart watches etc will not be permitted.

