TS Inter Practical Exams 2023 Begins Tomorrow, Collect Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Hall Ticket Soon

TS Inter Practical Exams 2023: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year practical exam for both general and vocational courses from tomorrow - February 15. TS Inter practical exams will be conducted in two sessions - 9 am to 12 noon and 2 to 5 pm. Students can check the TSBIE practical exam and reporting time on the TS Inter practical exam hall ticket 2023.

Students or the respective school heads can download the TS Inter hall ticket 2023 for practical exams at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. They will have to use their username/college (new code) and password to download their TS Inter hall ticket 2023. Those without carrying admit card of TS Inter practical exam 2023 will not be allowed to appear.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for Practical Exam - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS Inter Practical Exams 2023

Telangana board will conduct the practical exams from tomorrow - February 15, 2023. TS 1st, 2nd Year practical exam will be concluded on March 2, 2023, as per the announced date. Students will have to appear for the TS inter practical exams or else they will be marked absent. The board will not conduct any special exams for those who could not appear for the TS Inter 1st 2nd Year practical exams.

TS Inter Practical Exams 2023 Hall Ticket

Earlier, TSBIE instructed all schools to release the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets 2023 for students without pressurizing them on payment of college fee. Those without carrying admit card of TS Inter practical exam 2023 will not be allowed to appear. Also, it is expected that the board will also soon release the TS Inter exam hall ticket 2023 on the official website.

