TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Manabadi Telangana Class 12 Results for Supply Exam Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon announce the Telangana Inter Supplementary results 2022 date. Going as per media reports, Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year supplementary result is expected to be released by the end of August 2022. However, official updates regarding the same is still awaited. Once released, the TS Inter Supplementary result 2022 will be available on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

To check the result of the Telangana Inter Supplementary exam, students will have to use their login credentials as mentioned on their exam hall ticket. After the declaration of the result, the TS Inter Supply Marks Memo will also be released in online mode on the official website.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Soon

As per some local media reports, TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary results will be announced by 31st August 2022. However, students may note that TSBIE has not released any official date and time confirmation for Inter Supply results. However, based on the information available it is expected that Manabadi TS Inter Supply results will be announced by end of August 2022.

Where To Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022?

The Telangana School Education Department (TSBIE) will announce the result of the TS 1st 2nd year supplementary exam in online mode. Students can check their Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter supply result on these official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Students will have to use the required credentials to check their TS Inter supply result 2022.

TS Inter Result 2022 Statistics

This year, Telangana School Education Department (TSBIE) announced the class 11th 12th result on 28th June 2022. As per the updates, the TS 1st year overall pass percentage is 63.32% and TS 2nd year overall pass percentage is 67.16%. As per the details shared by Telangana Intermediate Board, around 9 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. A total of 4.64 Lakh students are waiting for TS 1st Year Inter result 2022 whereas 4.39 lakh students have appeared for the 2nd year exam.

