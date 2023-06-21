TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Expected Soon, Check Result Details Here

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Telangana Board Inter supplementary exam results 2023 are expected to be announced soon. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the TS Inter Supplementary exams from June 12 to 20, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the inter-supplementary exams can check the results through the link provided on the official website.

Telangana board conducted the inter-supplementary exams for candidates who were unable to clear the board exams in the first attempt. Such candidates were required to visit the official website of the Telangana board and complete the applications for the supplementary exams.

TS Inter supplementary results will be announced on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link provided on the website.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time

Telangana board intermediate supplementary exam result 2023 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the TS Inter supplementary result will be issued by board officials soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the supplementary results.

How to Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023

The Telangana board inter supplementary result 2023 will be published on the official website of the board. To check the intermediate supplementary exam results students are required to enter their class 12 roll number in the result link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TS Inter supplementary result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana board

Step 2: Click on the inter-supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter the 12th roll number in the result link and click on submit

Step 4: The supplementary results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the inter-supplementary results for further reference

TS Inter Results 2023

Telangana board intermediate results were announced on May 9, 2023. According to the statistics released, the overall pass percentage for the 1st year TS Inter students was 61.68% while the pass percentage for the 2nd year students was 63.49%. The pass percentage of girls was 71.57% while the pass percentage of boys was 55.60%.

Also Read: TS ICET Result 2023 postponed, revised date to be announced soon, check Manabadi TS ICET marksheet updates here