TS Intermediate Exam 2026: Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Timetable Soon, Get Latest Updates Here

Key Points
- Telangana Intermediate Exam 2026 PDF Available soon
- Download the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year timetable PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Telangana board inter theory rxams tentatively in February 2026
TS Intermediate Datesheet 2026: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will begin the TS Intermediate first and second year theory exam 2026 in February 2026. The complete subject-wise schedule with date and time will be released by the board officials on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the TS Inter Theory Exam 2026 can keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
Telangana Board will be releasing the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam schedule will be released on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The exam schedule will include the subject-wise timetable along with the exam shift. Students will also be provided with the instructions to be followed for the TG Intermediate Exam 2026.
TG Inter Exam 2026 Date and Time
The Telangana Board intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 timetable will be issued by the board officials online soon. The datesheet PDF will contain the subject-wise schedule for the theory examinations along with the shift timing for the 1st and 2nd year exams.
Steps to Download TS Intermediate Datesheet 2026
The Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 datesheet PDF will be released on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the timetable.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the TS Intermediate Board
Step 2: Click on the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam datesheet 2026 link
Step 3: The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam datesheet will be displayed
Step 4: Download for further reference
