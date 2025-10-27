TS Intermediate Exam 2026: Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Timetable Soon, Get Latest Updates Here

TS Intermediate Datesheet 2026: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will begin the TS Intermediate first and second year theory exam 2026 in February 2026. The complete subject-wise schedule with date and time will be released by the board officials on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the TS Inter Theory Exam 2026 can keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Telangana Board will be releasing the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam schedule will be released on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The exam schedule will include the subject-wise timetable along with the exam shift. Students will also be provided with the instructions to be followed for the TG Intermediate Exam 2026.

TG Inter Exam 2026 Date and Time

The Telangana Board intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 timetable will be issued by the board officials online soon. The datesheet PDF will contain the subject-wise schedule for the theory examinations along with the shift timing for the 1st and 2nd year exams.