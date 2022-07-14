TS LAWCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Apply for Law Entrance with Late Fee by 15th July at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended: In the light of heavy and incessant rain lashing parts of Telangana, the TSCHE has decided to extend the application deadline for law entrance exams. As per the latest update, Osmania University, on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to extend the TS LAWCET 2022 Application Deadline till 15th July 2022 with late fee. Candidates who are yet to submit their TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 Application Forms are advised to complete the online registration process by paying the requisite application fee on or before the deadline. To help candidates reach the TS LAWCET 2022 application portal, a direct link for the same is also placed below:

Apply for TS LAWCET 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Candidates should note that the current extension in the TS LAWCET 2022 application window has been offered with an option for late fee. Therefore, candidates will be required to pay Rs 1000/- as late fee to fill the form. Originally the date for submitting the online application forms with a late fee of Rs.1000 was on July 12, 2022 but now it has been extended.

How to apply for TS LAWCET 2022 online?

Taking into account the convenience factor, the TSCHE has made the TS LAWCET 2022 application process completely online. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration process are required to log onto the website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. After logging in, the first step in the process of filling the TS LAWCET 2022 application form is payment of application fee. In the next step, candidates need to fill the TS LAWCET application form with the necessary academic and personal details. Thereafter, the next step in the process will be uploading of requisite documents and photographs. After submitting the TS LAWCET 2022 application form on the portal, candidates are advised to check payment status using the reference number.

