TS LAWCET 2023 Answer Key Released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Know How to Download Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Answer Key: As per the recent updates, the Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the answer key for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) exam today, May 29, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared in the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 exams can check and download the provisional answer keys from the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

In order to download the TS LAWCET answer key 2023, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number and hall ticket number to get their response sheets and question paper. Candidates who have given the entrance exams can cross-check the answer sheets and calculate their scores. As per the schedule, the last date to raise objections against the Telangana LAWCET provisional answer key is May 31, 2023, till 5 pm.

TS LAWCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to download TS LAWCET Answer Key 2023 Online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the TS LAWCET 2023 answer key from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the response sheet tab availale on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter the required login details such as registration number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Submit the necessary details, and the TS LAWCET response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the answers and calculate the scores

Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy for future reference

Objections Against TS LAWCET 2023 Answer Key

Candidates who have doubts or queries in the provisional answer key of TS LAWCET exam can raise their objections by filling out the google form available on the official website by May 31, 2023, till 5 PM. They are required to enter the necessary details such as email id, course, hall ticket number, mobile number and full name in order to submit their objections.

