TS LAWCET 2023 Dates Released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

TS LAWCET 2023: As per the recent updates, Osmania University has released the dates of TS LAWCET and PGLCET. Candidates can check the complete schedule of TS LAWCET at the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in or on this page provided below. The complete schedule of TS LAWCET 2023 includes - last date of application submission with late fees, the release of application correction window, hall ticket, answer key and result date.

Earlier, Osmania University released the registration process for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) on March 2, 2023. Candidates can apply for TS LAWCET 2023 at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to fill out the TS LAWCET 2023 registration form is April 6, without any late fees.

TS LAWCET Application form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

PGLCET Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS LAWCET 2023 and PGLCET Dates

Candidates can check the table below to know complete schedule of TS LAWCET 2023 as well as PGLCET -

Events TS LAWCET Dates PGLCET Dates Last date for submission of application form without late fee April 6, 2023 April 6, 2023 Last date for submission of application form with late fee of Rs 500 April 12, 2023 April 12, 2023 Last date to submit application form with late fee of Rs 1000 April 19, 2023 April 19, 2023 Last date to submit application form with late fee of Rs 2000 April 26, 2023 April 26, 2023 Last date for submission of application form with late fee of Rs 4000 May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Application correction window May 4 to 10, 2023 May 4 to 10, 2023 Release of hall tickets May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Exam May 25, 2023 (Thursday) May 25, 2023 (Thursday) Release of preliminary answer key May 29, 2023 May 29, 2023 Last date to raise objections May 31, 2023 (till 5 pm) May 31, 2023 (till 5 pm) Final answer key and result To be notified To be notified

How To Register for TS LAWCET 2023?

TS LAWCET is held for admission to 3 and 5-year LLB programmes whereas TS PGLCET is conducted for LLM programmes admission in the law colleges in Telangana. The registration for Telangana LAWCET is ongoing. Those who wish to appear for TS LAWCET 2023 can check the below-mentioned steps to fill out the application form -

1st Step - Go to the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application fee payment option.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering name, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail id, qualifying examination and stream of course.

4th Step - After registration, candidates have to fill up the TS LAWCET application form.

5th Step - Save and submit the details. Also, take a printout of the same.

