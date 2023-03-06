    TS LAWCET 2023 Dates Released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

    TS LAWCET 2023: Osmania University has released the complete schedule of Telangana LAWCET 2023 and PGLCET. Earlier, the officials started the TS LAWCET 2023 application process at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Mar 6, 2023 17:03 IST
    TS LAWCET 2023: As per the recent updates, Osmania University has released the dates of TS LAWCET and PGLCET. Candidates can check the complete schedule of TS LAWCET at the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in or on this page provided below. The complete schedule of TS LAWCET 2023 includes - last date of application submission with late fees, the release of application correction window, hall ticket, answer key and result date. 

    Earlier, Osmania University released the registration process for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) on March 2, 2023. Candidates can apply for TS LAWCET 2023 at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to fill out the TS LAWCET 2023 registration form is April 6, without any late fees. 

    TS LAWCET Application form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    PGLCET Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    TS LAWCET 2023 and PGLCET Dates 

    Candidates can check the table below to know complete schedule of TS LAWCET 2023 as well as PGLCET - 

    Events

    TS LAWCET Dates

    PGLCET Dates

    Last date for submission of application form without late fee

    April 6, 2023

    April 6, 2023

    Last date for submission of application form with late fee of Rs 500

    April 12, 2023

    April 12, 2023

    Last date to submit application form with late fee of Rs 1000

    April 19, 2023

    April 19, 2023

    Last date to submit application form with late fee of Rs 2000

    April 26, 2023

    April 26, 2023

    Last date for submission of application form with late fee of Rs 4000

    May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    Application correction window

    May 4 to 10, 2023

    May 4 to 10, 2023

    Release of hall tickets

    May 16, 2023

    May 16, 2023

    Exam

    May 25, 2023 (Thursday)

    May 25, 2023 (Thursday)

    Release of preliminary answer key

    May 29, 2023

    May 29, 2023

    Last date to raise objections

    May 31, 2023 (till 5 pm)

    May 31, 2023 (till 5 pm)

    Final answer key and result

    To be notified 

    To be notified 

    How To Register for TS LAWCET 2023? 

    TS LAWCET is held for admission to 3 and 5-year LLB programmes whereas TS PGLCET is conducted for LLM programmes admission in the law colleges in Telangana. The registration for Telangana LAWCET is ongoing. Those who wish to appear for TS LAWCET 2023 can check the below-mentioned steps to fill out the application form - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application fee payment option. 
    • 3rd Step - Now, register by entering name, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail id, qualifying examination and stream of course.
    • 4th Step - After registration, candidates have to fill up the TS LAWCET application form.
    • 5th Step - Save and submit the details. Also, take a printout of the same. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
