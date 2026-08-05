TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Allotment Result Today, Download Fee Receipt at lawcet.tgche.ac.in

TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment for admissions to LL.B 3YDC and LL.B 5YDC courses will be issued online today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for their TS LAWCET entrance exams and applied for the online counselling can visit the official website today to check their allotment status.

The allotment result will be available on the candidate login. Candidates are required to log in with their hall ticket number and other credentials to check their TS LAWCET counselling 2026 Phase 1 allotment status. Those allotted seats need to report for the verification and admission process from August 6 to 10, 2026.

As per the official notification, the list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and placed on the website - lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the allotment result.