TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Allotment Result Today, Download Fee Receipt at lawcet.tgche.ac.in
TS LAWCET counselling 2026 phase 1 allotment result to be announced online today, August 5, 2026. Eligible candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for document verification and admission.
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment for admissions to LL.B 3YDC and LL.B 5YDC courses will be issued online today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for their TS LAWCET entrance exams and applied for the online counselling can visit the official website today to check their allotment status.
The allotment result will be available on the candidate login. Candidates are required to log in with their hall ticket number and other credentials to check their TS LAWCET counselling 2026 Phase 1 allotment status. Those allotted seats need to report for the verification and admission process from August 6 to 10, 2026.
As per the official notification, the list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and placed on the website - lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the allotment result.
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Download TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Allotment Result
The link for students to download their Phase 1 allotment result for TS LAWCET 3-year and 5-year LLB is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment order
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS LAWCET Counselling
Step 2: Click on the LAWCET Candidate login window
Step 3: Log in with the hall ticket number, date of birth and password
Step 4: Click on allotment status
Step 5: Download the allotment result
Step 6: Save for further admission process
TS LAWCET Phase 1 Allotment Result Out, What Next?
After downloading the allotment result, candidates are required to carry with them original and photocopies of all the required documents. Candidates can report to the colleges for verification and admission from August 6 to 10, 2026. The certificate verification will be done based on scanned copies of original documents uploaded and as per norms. Candidates have to submit two sets of attested copies of all certificates at the respective colleges; one set is meant for submission to the office of the Convener. Tuition fee has to be paid online through Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking.
The candidates who secured a seat (provisional allotment) in the counselling can download the fee receipt from the website. The allotment order will be issued by the Principal/Verification Officer at the allotted college only after successful verification of all original certificates. The joining report must be signed and submitted at the allotted college along with the Tuition Fee Receipt and original T.C.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.