TS LAWCET 2026: Phase 1 Online Registration Ends Today, Apply Now

TS LAWCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced today, July 20, 2026, to close the Phase 1 online application portal for TS LAWCET (TG LAWCET) 2026 Counselling. Eligible aspirants who want to apply for the 3-year and 5-year Integrated LL.B. programs at participating law colleges of Telangana need to complete their registration, pay the prescribed processing fee, and upload all relevant academic certificates before the official website (lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in) is closed for the purpose.

The non-refundable registration cum verification fee is fixed at ₹800 for Unreserved & OBC categories, whereas the amount payable by SC and ST candidates is ₹500. After the deadline of today, the concerned authority will verify the uploaded documents and announce the list of qualified candidates on July 22, 2026. This will enable them to proceed further for the crucial Web options phase from July 23 to July 26, 2026. It is advised to the applicants to complete all processes before the specified deadline since missing the deadline will make them disqualified for Phase 1 provisional seat allotment, scheduled for July 30, 2026.