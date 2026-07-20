TS LAWCET 2026: Phase 1 Online Registration Ends Today, Apply Now
TS LAWCET 2026: TGCHE closes TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 counselling registration today, July 20, 2026. Candidates applying for 3-year and 5-year LL.B. courses must register, pay fees, and upload documents on lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Verified candidates' list releases July 22, followed by web options from July 23 to July 26.
TS LAWCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced today, July 20, 2026, to close the Phase 1 online application portal for TS LAWCET (TG LAWCET) 2026 Counselling. Eligible aspirants who want to apply for the 3-year and 5-year Integrated LL.B. programs at participating law colleges of Telangana need to complete their registration, pay the prescribed processing fee, and upload all relevant academic certificates before the official website (lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in) is closed for the purpose.
The non-refundable registration cum verification fee is fixed at ₹800 for Unreserved & OBC categories, whereas the amount payable by SC and ST candidates is ₹500. After the deadline of today, the concerned authority will verify the uploaded documents and announce the list of qualified candidates on July 22, 2026. This will enable them to proceed further for the crucial Web options phase from July 23 to July 26, 2026. It is advised to the applicants to complete all processes before the specified deadline since missing the deadline will make them disqualified for Phase 1 provisional seat allotment, scheduled for July 30, 2026.
TS LAWCET 2026: Registration Fee & Details
Below mentioned are the registration fee and details related to the TS LAWCET 2026:
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Particulars
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Details
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Official Counselling Portal
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lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
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Registration Fee (OC / BC)
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₹800
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Registration Fee (SC / ST)
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₹500
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Mode of Application
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Online Payment & Certificate Upload
How To Register For the TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 Online?
To Register For the TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 online, follow the steps given below:
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The official website link for TS LAWCET Admission Process Counselling is lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Go to the website for application form for the TS LAWCET process.
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Go to the apply online link for registration process of the first round.
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Log in using your hall ticket number and rank at the TS LAWCET Counselling official website.
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Pay the non-refundable registration processing fee via the online payment gateway facility.
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Upload the scanned copy of your educational certificates and category certificate.
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Check your registration and print the confirmation receipt.
TS LAWCET 2026: Revised Post-Registration Schedule (Phase 1)
Candidates are advised to be aware of the following dates in the counseling session after the end of the registration period today:
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Display of Validated Eligible Candidates: July 22, 2026
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Using Web Options (Choice Filling): July 23 to July 26, 2026
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Editing of Web Options: July 27, 2026
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List of Provisional Allotted Seats: July 30, 2026
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College Reporting & Verification of Documents: July 31 to August 3, 2026
The individuals who fail to register before midnight today will not qualify to engage in the choice filling for phase one web options and will have to wait until phase two counselling.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.