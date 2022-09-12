TS LAWCET Counselling 2022 Schedule To Release Soon at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Details Here

TS LAWCET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to start the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS LAWCET) Counselling process soon. Going as per media reports, the TS LAWCET counselling 2022 is expected to begin tentatively in October. The schedule for the TS LAWCET counselling is expected to be released soon on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Only those candidates who have cleared the TS LAWCET 2022 exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling process held for admissions in various state colleges and universities in the state of Telangana. The dates for the same will be released soon.

TS LAWCET Dates 2022

Events Date TS LAWCET Result 17th August 2022 TS LAWCET Counselling October 2022 (Tentative)

TS LAWCET Counselling 2022

Candidates who have been shortlisted after the TS LAWCET 2022 result, will have to start with the registration process. TS LAWCET counselling 2022 include the following steps - Registration, payment of fees, uploading of original certificates, preliminary online certificate verification, selection of choices/web entry, allotment of seats and then all those candidates who have been allotted seat will have to pay the fees and report at the respective colleges. They need to carry original certificates, the fee paid challan and a joining report on the date of joining.

What Documents are required for TS LAWCET Counselling 2022?

While registering for Telangana LAWCET counselling, candidates will have to upload the following documents. Also, they need to carry the original documents while reporting to the respective colleges -

TS LAWCET rank card

Migration certificate

Income certificate

PH/NCC/CAP certificates, if applicable

Aadhaar card

Class 10 and 12 marksheet

Domicile certificate and transfer certificate

Certificate of Qualifying examination

Integrated community certificate

Employer certificate

Class 10 and 12 certificates

Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable

Also Read: OJEE Counselling 2022 Schedule released at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here