    TS LAWCET Counselling 2022 Schedule To Release Soon at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Check Details Here

    TS LAWCET 2022 counselling dates are expected to be released soon at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. It is expected that TS LAWCET counselling will begin in October 2022. Know details here 

    Updated: Sep 12, 2022 15:58 IST
    TS LAWCET Counselling 2022 Schedule
    TS LAWCET Counselling 2022 Schedule

    TS LAWCET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to start the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS LAWCET) Counselling process soon. Going as per media reports, the TS LAWCET counselling 2022 is expected to begin tentatively in October. The schedule for the TS LAWCET counselling is expected to be released soon on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. 

    Only those candidates who have cleared the TS LAWCET 2022 exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling process held for admissions in various state colleges and universities in the state of Telangana. The dates for the same will be released soon. 

    TS LAWCET Dates 2022  

    Events 

    Date 

    TS LAWCET Result 

    17th August 2022

    TS LAWCET Counselling 

    October 2022 (Tentative)

    TS LAWCET Counselling 2022 

    Candidates who have been shortlisted after the TS LAWCET 2022 result, will have to start with the registration process. TS LAWCET counselling 2022 include the following steps - Registration, payment of fees, uploading of original certificates, preliminary online certificate verification, selection of choices/web entry, allotment of seats and then all those candidates who have been allotted seat will have to pay the fees and report at the respective colleges. They need to carry original certificates, the fee paid challan and a joining report on the date of joining. 

    What Documents are required for TS LAWCET Counselling 2022? 

    While registering for Telangana LAWCET counselling, candidates will have to upload the following documents. Also, they need to carry the original documents while reporting to the respective colleges - 

    • TS LAWCET rank card
    • Migration certificate
    • Income certificate
    • PH/NCC/CAP certificates, if applicable
    • Aadhaar card
    • Class 10 and 12 marksheet
    • Domicile certificate and transfer certificate
    • Certificate of Qualifying examination
    • Integrated community certificate
    • Employer certificate
    • Class 10 and 12 certificates
    • Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable 

    Also Read: OJEE Counselling 2022 Schedule released at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification