TS LAWCET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registration Window Closes Today, First Allotment On November 28

TS LAWCET 2023: The registration window for Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023 phase 1 counselling will close today, November 21, 2023. Students yet to submit their TS LAWCET 2023 applications can visit the official website to complete the registration cum certificate verification process.

Only those candidates who complete the registration and verification will be eligible to complete the TS LAWCET 2023 choice-filling process. The link for students to enter their choices for the allotment round will be made available on the official website from November 23, 2023. Students can enter their choice of course and college until November 24, 2023.

TS LAWCET 2023 counselling registration link is available on the official website - lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the phase 1 registration through the direct link available here.

Steps to Register for TS LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling

Phase 1 counselling is conducted for admissions to the law programmes offered in the colleges across Telangana. Students applying for the counselling must have cleared the LAWCET 2023 exams. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the phase 1 registration

Step 1: Visit the TS LAWCET 2023 official counselling website

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and rank

Step 4: Complete the registration and upload the documents for verification

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

