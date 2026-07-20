TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Registration Deadline Extended till July 28 for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Admissions; Check Revised Schedule Here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has extended the registration deadline for TS LAWCET 2026 till July 28, 3036. The registrations are for counselling for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. Candidates will need to complete the online registration-cum-verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification by July 28, 2026. The official website of the Council is lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

The deadline for registration has been extended twice, with the initial deadline being July 10, 2026, which was then extended till July 20, 2026, and now until July 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to adhere to the timelines to avoid last minute delay.

The official notification reads,” The last date for online registration and uploading certificates for verification for admission into LL.B 3YDC and LL.B 5YDC courses has been further extended up to 28/07/2026.”