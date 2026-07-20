TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Registration Deadline Extended till July 28 for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Admissions; Check Revised Schedule Here
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has extended the registration deadline for TS LAWCET 2026 till July 28, 2026 for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. Candidates will need to complete the online registration-cum-verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has extended the registration deadline for TS LAWCET 2026 till July 28, 3036. The registrations are for counselling for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. Candidates will need to complete the online registration-cum-verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification by July 28, 2026. The official website of the Council is lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.
The deadline for registration has been extended twice, with the initial deadline being July 10, 2026, which was then extended till July 20, 2026, and now until July 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to adhere to the timelines to avoid last minute delay.
The official notification reads,” The last date for online registration and uploading certificates for verification for admission into LL.B 3YDC and LL.B 5YDC courses has been further extended up to 28/07/2026.”
Official Notice: Revised schedule
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Registration Revised Schedule
Candidates will need to check the following table to know the revised schedule for TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Registration here:
|Event
|Schedule
|Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification
|Till July 28, 2026
|Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail
|July 28, 2026
|Exercising Web options- Phase I
|July 28 - 31, 2026
|Edit of web options-Phase -I
|August 1, 2026
|List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website
|August 5, 2026
|Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates.
|August 6 - 10, 2026
How to register for TS LAWCET Counselling 2026?
Canisters interested in registering for TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 will need to follow the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in
- Click on the Counselling registration link
- Log in using your login details
- Pay the online counselling fee
- Upload all the necessary documents
- Carefully review and submit your form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any further updates at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.