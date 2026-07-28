TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Today, July 28; Apply Online at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in Before Deadline

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will close the Phase 1 counselling registration window for TG LAWCET/TG PGLCET 2026 admissions today, July 28, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to 3-year LLB and 5-year Integrated LLB programmes must complete the online registration, pay the processing fee, and upload the required documents before the deadline through the official counselling website.

Candidates who fail to register by the extended deadline will not be considered for the ongoing Phase 1 counselling process. The extension was provided to give aspirants additional time to complete the admission formalities.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates