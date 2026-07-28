TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Today, July 28; Apply Online at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in Before Deadline
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 registration closes today, July 28. Check the direct registration process, eligibility, important dates, documents required, and what comes next in the admission process.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will close the Phase 1 counselling registration window for TG LAWCET/TG PGLCET 2026 admissions today, July 28, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to 3-year LLB and 5-year Integrated LLB programmes must complete the online registration, pay the processing fee, and upload the required documents before the deadline through the official counselling website.
Candidates who fail to register by the extended deadline will not be considered for the ongoing Phase 1 counselling process. The extension was provided to give aspirants additional time to complete the admission formalities.
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Online Registration Begins
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July 5, 2026
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Last Date for Registration (Extended)
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July 28, 2026
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Certificate Upload
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Till July 28, 2026
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Web Options
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July 28 to July 31, 2026
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Seat Allotment
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August 5, 2026
Who Can Apply?
Candidates who have qualified the TG LAWCET 2026 examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to:
- 3-Year LLB Courses
- 5-Year Integrated LLB Courses
Admissions will be offered based on the candidate's merit rank, reservation criteria, and availability of seats in participating law colleges across Telangana.
How to Register for TS LAWCET Counselling 2026?
- Visit the official website: lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
- Click on the TG LAWCET/TG PGLCET 2026 Counselling link
- Log in using the required credentials
- Pay the counselling processing fee
- Upload the necessary certificates and documents
- Review all details carefully and submit the application
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required
- TG LAWCET 2026 Rank Card
- TG LAWCET Hall Ticket
- SSC/Class 10 Marks Memo
- Intermediate/Class 12 Marks Memo (for 5-Year LLB)
- Degree Certificate/Marks Memos (for 3-Year LLB)
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Study Certificates
- Residence Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Income Certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar Card
- Passport-size Photograph
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.