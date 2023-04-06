TS LAWCET 2023 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
TS LAWCET 2023 registration will end today i.e. April 6, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website. Check eligibility criteria, and application fee here

Updated: Apr 6, 2023 12:26 IST
TS  LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration: As per the official schedule, Osmania University, Hyderabad will close the registrations for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2023 (TS PGLCET) today i.e. April 6, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for these exams must register themselves on the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in as the authorities may not provide any extensions.

The authorities will open the application correction window between May 4 and 10, 2023. The corrections have been categorised into 2 categories. Type 1 errors can only be modified by sending a mail to the convener. Whereas, the Type 2 errors can be edited by the candidates themselves during the correction period. However, the authorities will conduct TS LAWCET, and PGLCET exam on May 25, 2023. 

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Eligibility Criteria 2023

CET/ Course

Qualification

Minimum Percentage of marks in qualifying exam

TS LAWCET-2023

LL.B. 3 Years

Any Graduate Degree with

(10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized

University or its equivalent

OC, BC etc.,

45%

OBC*

42%

SC & ST

40%

TS LAWCET-2023

LL.B. 5 Years

Two year Intermediate Examination

with (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent

OC,BC etc.,

45%

OBC*

42%

SC & ST

40%

TS PGLCET-2023

2 Years LL.M.

Candidates holding LL.B./B.L. 3/5 Year degree

How to Apply for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website till today only. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application fee payment link

Step 3: Pay the fee and check payment status

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and submit the form

Step 6: Download application form and take a printout

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Application Fee

Course

Category

Fee (INR)

TS LAWCET

(LL.B.3 /5 Years)

OC & BCs

900

SC/ST & PH

600

TS PGLCET

(LL. M.)

OC & BCs

1100

SC/ST & PH

900

