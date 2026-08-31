TS LAWCET Phase 2 Allotment Result Out, Reporting from August 31 to September 5
TS LAWCET Phase 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for the admission round can check their allotment result through the candidate login on the counselling website.
TS LAWCET Phase 2 Allotment: TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates can check the list of provisionally selected candidates for TS LAWCET Phase 2 admissions through the link available on the official website. Students allotted seats must report to the allotted institutions with the required documents as per the schedule provided.
To check the allotment status, students are required to visit the official website and login with the TS LAWCET Hall Ticket Number, Rank, Mobile Number and Captcha. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of TS LAWCET counselling are advised to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. Students must report for admissions from today, August 31, to September 5, 2026.
TS LAWCET 2026 Candidate Allotment Login Phase II - Click Here
How to Check TS LAECET 2026 Phase 2 Allotment Result?
The link for candidates to check and download their phase 2 allotment status is available on the candidate login. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS LAWCET counselling
Step 2: Click on Candidate Allotment Login Phase II
Step 3: Login with the hall ticket number, rank, mobile number and captcha
Step 4: The candidate login status will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference
TS LAWCET Phase 2 Admission 2026: Reporting to Allotted Colleges
Candidates allotted seats in Phase 2 of TS LAWCET counselling must report to the allotted colleges for the final admission and verification process. Candidates must have with them originals and photocopies of all relevant documents with them when they report to the colleges for admission. Candidates are required to report to the colleges between August 32 and September 5, 2026. After the verification, candidates can submit the fee and complete the admission process.
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Phase 2 Documents Required
When reporting to colleges, candidates must have the following documents with the
- TS LAWCET Rank Card
- Allotment Letter
- SSC (Class 10) Marks Memo
- Intermediate (Class 12) or equivalent Memo-cum-Pass Certificate
- Study Certificates from 6th class to Intermediate
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Valid ID proof
- Income Certificate (if applicable, issued by competent authority)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Special Category Certificates (NCC, CAP, PwBD, Sports, EWS or Minority), if applicable
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.