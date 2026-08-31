TS LAWCET Phase 2 Allotment Result Out, Reporting from August 31 to September 5

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TS LAWCET Phase 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for the admission round can check their allotment result through the candidate login on the counselling website.

TS LAWCET Phase 2 Allotment: TS LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates can check the list of provisionally selected candidates for TS LAWCET Phase 2 admissions through the link available on the official website. Students allotted seats must report to the allotted institutions with the required documents as per the schedule provided. To check the allotment status, students are required to visit the official website and login with the TS LAWCET Hall Ticket Number, Rank, Mobile Number and Captcha. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of TS LAWCET counselling are advised to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. Students must report for admissions from today, August 31, to September 5, 2026. TS LAWCET 2026 Candidate Allotment Login Phase II - Click Here

How to Check TS LAECET 2026 Phase 2 Allotment Result? The link for candidates to check and download their phase 2 allotment status is available on the candidate login. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter Step 1: Visit the official website of TS LAWCET counselling Step 2: Click on Candidate Allotment Login Phase II Step 3: Login with the hall ticket number, rank, mobile number and captcha Step 4: The candidate login status will be displayed Step 5: Download the allotment letter for further reference TS LAWCET Phase 2 Admission 2026: Reporting to Allotted Colleges Candidates allotted seats in Phase 2 of TS LAWCET counselling must report to the allotted colleges for the final admission and verification process. Candidates must have with them originals and photocopies of all relevant documents with them when they report to the colleges for admission. Candidates are required to report to the colleges between August 32 and September 5, 2026. After the verification, candidates can submit the fee and complete the admission process.