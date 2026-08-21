TS LAWCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026 Registration Ends August 22; Check Web Options Dates and Documents Required

The Telangana Council of Higher Education will end the phase 2 registrations for three-year or five-year LLB programme tomorrow, August 22, 2026. Candidates must submit their application online before the deadline, as offline registrations will not be accepted.To apply, visit the official website at registrationlawcet.tgche.ac.in or lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in to complete your registration

After the registration is closed, the process continues with web options, open from August 23 to August 25, 2026. Once registration is completed by the candidate, the next steps involve selecting your preferences online and reporting to colleges for document verification once the seat allotment list is released.

TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling Dates

Students can check the TS LAWCET 2026 important dates for Phase 2 counselling below: