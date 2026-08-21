TS LAWCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026 Registration Ends August 22; Check Web Options Dates and Documents Required
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 registration 2026 window closes tomorrow, August 22. Candidates must complete their TG LAWCET phase 2 counselling form before the deadline. The authority will open the TS LAWCET web options 2026 window on August 23. Check Web Options Dates and Documents Required
The Telangana Council of Higher Education will end the phase 2 registrations for three-year or five-year LLB programme tomorrow, August 22, 2026. Candidates must submit their application online before the deadline, as offline registrations will not be accepted.To apply, visit the official website at registrationlawcet.tgche.ac.in or lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in to complete your registration
After the registration is closed, the process continues with web options, open from August 23 to August 25, 2026. Once registration is completed by the candidate, the next steps involve selecting your preferences online and reporting to colleges for document verification once the seat allotment list is released.
TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling Dates
Students can check the TS LAWCET 2026 important dates for Phase 2 counselling below:
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Event
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Start Date
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End Date
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Phase 2 registration last date
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Aug 22, 2026
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Exercising Web options- Phase II
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Aug 23, 2026
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Aug 25, 2026
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List of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and will be placed on the website (Phase-I)
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Aug 29, 2026
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-
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Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates
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Aug 31, 2026
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September 5 , 2026
How to Apply for TS LAWCET Counselling 2026?
Students can fill the registration forms online by following the simple steps mentioned below::
- Visit the official website - lawcet.tgche.ac.in
- Click on the ‘3 year/ 5 year LLB’ tab
- A new page will open on screen
- Now click on 'register here' link
- Enter the hall ticket number and rank
- Provide the information required
- Upload the necessary documents
- Make the TS LAWCET counselling registration fee payment
- Check all details carefully and submit the counselling form.
Check for DIRECT LINK HERE
TS LAWCET 2026 Counselling: Important Documents During Counselling
Students have to keep the following documents ready for the counselling process:
- Memorandum of marks of SSC or equivalent
- Transfer Certificate
- TG LAWCET-2026 Rank Card
- Aadhar Card for verification of candidate's ID
- Memorandum of marks of Intermediate or equivalent
- Provisional/ Degree Certificate of Qualifying Examination
- Relevant Category Certificate attested by a competent authority
- Study certificates from 1st class to Graduation, as applicable.
Check: TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Released at tneaonline.org, Check Allotment Status Here
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Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.