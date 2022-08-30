TS PECET 2022 Applications to close today, Apply at pecet.tsche.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS PECET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be closing the TS PECET 2022 application window today. Students who are yet to apply for the PECET 2022 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application without a late fee.

To apply for TS PECET 2022 entrance exams students need to first complete the application fee payment process through the link available on the official website. After the fee payment process is completed candidates will be able to login using the fee payment reference number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number in the application link provided on the homepage.

TSCHE has until now only released the schedule for the application process. The remaining schedule for the exams including the exam dates, admit card release dates etc will be announced by officials soon.

TS PECET 2022 Applications

How to apply for TS PECET 2022 Entrance Exam

The TS PECET 2022 Registration and application link is available online. As mentioned, candidates are first required to complete the online fee payment process through the link available on the homepage. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the TS PECET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the PECET 2022 Application fee payment link available on the homepage

Step 3: Complete the fee payment process and keep the payment reference number

Step 4: Enter the Payment reference number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth in the application link

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the application link provided

Step 6: Upload all documents as required in the application link provided

Step 7: Click o the final submission tab

TS PECET 2022 Entrance examinations are conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of TSCHE Hyderabad for the admissions to the B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses offered in the specific colleges.

Also Read: AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 (Today): Check Manabadi AP Intermediate Supply Results at bie.ap.gov.in