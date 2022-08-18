TS PECET 2022 Registration Date Extended, Know Last Date To Apply at pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET 2022: Mahatama Gandhi University on behalf of TSCHE has extended the registration date for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022. As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for TS PECET is 30th August 2022. This extension has been made due to the heavy rainfall the state of Telangana is witnessing now. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance exam can fill the form on the official website of TS PECET on pecet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date to apply without any late fees was earlier extended till 12th August 2022. However, TSCHE has decided to allow students to submit their applications till 30th August 2022 now. TS PECET is conducted for those who wish to apply for admissions into B.P.Ed 2-year courses and D.P.Ed 2-year courses at various colleges and universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session of 2022 to 2023.

How To Fill TS PECET 2022 Application Form?

As per the official notification of TS PECET, ‘’Due to heavy rains the Physical Efficiency Test date is postponed to 2nd week of September.’’ To fill out the application form for Telangana PECET, candidates will have to visit the official website - pecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link for - Application Fee Payment and register.

The fee for the TS PECET 2022 exam is Rs 400 for SC/ST applicants and Rs 800 for everyone else. Further, they need to pay the application fees and submit the same. After registration, fill in the application form and upload all relevant documents. Now, submit the form and download it. Also, take a printout for future references.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022

TS PECET 2022 is expected to be held in the second week of September. The physical efficiency tests have been postponed till September due to heavy rainfall in the state. As per the released date, the TS PECET 2022 results will be announced one week after the PET exams are conducted.