TS PECET Counseling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

TS PECET 2023 Counselling Allotment: Satavahana University has released the TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the first round of allotment can visit the official counselling website of TS PECET 2023 to check the allotment results.

The list of candidates allotted seats in the TS PECET 2023 first counselling round can report for admissions to the allotted colleges until October 7, 2023. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the official website and log in using the hall ticket number and rank. It must be noted that only those candidates who have applied for the allotment process will be eligible for the admission.

TS PECET 2023 counselling round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - pecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also check the TS PECET 2023 round 1 allotment result through the link given here.

TS PECET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Allotment login - Click Here

Steps to Check TS PECET 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result

The TS PECET 2023 counselling round 1 allotment result is now available on the official counselling website. Eligible candidates can check the allotment results through the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS PECET 2023

Step 2: Click on the PECET 203 allotment login link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and rank in the link given

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result forfurther reference

Also Read: J-K NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Begins for 2019 to 2022 Candidates