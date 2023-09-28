  1. Home
TS PECET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registrations Begin, Apply Until September 29

TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 1 web options entry window is now open. Candidates participating in the phase 1 counselling seat allotment process can visit the official website to enter the choices for allotment. 

Updated: Sep 28, 2023 16:26 IST
TS PECET 2023 Counselling: TS PECET 2023 phase 1 web options entry window for counselling process is now available on the official website. Students who have completed the TS PECET 2023 registration process can visit the official website to complete the phase 1 web option entry process. 

The last date for students to submit their options for the TS PECET phase 1 allotment result is September 29, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced based on the choices entered by students in the web option entry. The phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 3, 2023. Those allotted seats as per their choices can report to the colleges and complete the admission process.

TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 1 web options entry window is available on the official website - pecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the web option entry process through the link given below. 

TS PECET 2023 Web Options Entry - Click Here

How to Enter Choices for TS PECET 2023 Allotment

The phase 1 TS PECET 202 web options entry window is now available on the official website. Follow the steps given here to complete the web options entry process.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website of TS PECET 2023

Step 2: Click on the PECET 2023 web option entry link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and rank

Step 4: Click on the web options link and enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

TS PECET 2023 Phase 1 Schedule

Particulars

Date

Phase 1 web options

September 28 to 29, 2023

Edit web options

September 30, 2023

Selection list

October 3, 2023

Reporting to allotted colleges

October 4 to 7, 2023

