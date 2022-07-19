TS PGECET 2022: Application Submission Date with late fee extended, Check details here

TS PGECET 2022 Applications: The deadline to submit the TS PGECET 2022 applications have been extended. As per the schedule provided, the TS PGECET 2022 applications can be submitted with a late fee until July 26, 2022. Candidates who are yet to submit the TS PGECET 2022 applications can visit the official website of TS PGECET to complete the application process.

As per the notification provided on the official website,the Last Date for Online Application Submission with Late Fee of Rs.250/- has been extended until July 26, 2022. Students applying are first required to visit the website and complete the application fee payment following which they will be able to submit the TS PGECET 2022 application form.

TS PGECET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 29 to August 1, 2022. The TS PGECET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to the Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) programmes offered in the various colleges in Telangana.

Candidates can click on the link provided on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in or click on the TS PGECET 2022 Application link provided here to complete the online application form.

TS PGECET 2022 Applications

How to apply for TS PGECET 2022 Examinations

The Telangana PGCET 2022 application form is available on the official website of the TS PGECET to complete the application form. Students must note that the last date for students to submit the TS PGECET 2022 applications without a late fee closed on June 22, 2022. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the TS PGECET 2022 applications.

Step 1: Visit the TS PGECET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Application fee payment link provided on the homepage

Step 3: After completing the TS PGECET 2022 fee payment students can enter the payment reference ID and fill in the application form

Step 4: Upload all required documents in the TS PGECET 2022 application form

Step 5: Submit the TS PGECET 2022 application form

TS PGECET 2022 Application Fee

In order for students to apply for the TS PGECET 2022 exams, candidates from general category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1000/- along with the late fee while students from SC/ST PWD Categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 500/- along with the late fee.

