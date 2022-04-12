TS PGECET 2022 Applications Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS PGECET 2022 Applications: TS PGECET 2022 Registrations are scheduled to begin today on the official website. As per the TS PGECET 2022 Schedule released on the official website, the last day for students to submit the TS PGECET 2022 applications is June 22, 2022.

To apply for TS PGECET 2022, students are required to visit the official website and first complete the fee payment process through the link provided. Following the fee payment candidates can submit the TS PGECET 2022 applications.

TS PGECET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to the postgraduate programmes in the participating institutes. Candidates must note that admissions are also conducted through the GATE scores. The TS PGECET 2022 applications are available on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the TS PGECET 2022 applications through the link provided here.

TS PGECET 2022 Direct Link

TS PGECET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 29 to August 1, 2022. The details regarding the complete schedule of TS PGECET 2022 will be provided on the official website shortly.

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2022

The TS PGECET 2022 Application process starts with the fee payment. The link for the fee payment process is available on the official website. After the fee payment is completed, students will be able to log in and complete the TS PGECET 2022 application form.

Step 1: Visit the TS PGECET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the TS PGECET 2022 Fee payment link provided

Step 3: Complete the fee payment and login through the TS PGECET 2022 application link

Step 4: Enter all required details in the TS PGECET 2022 application form

Step 5: Click on the final submission tab

After the TS PGECET 2022 application process is completed, students will be provided with an application correction window where they will be able to make any changes to the application form. As per the schedule given, the TS PGECET 2022 application correction window will be open from July 16 to 18, 2022.

Also Read: CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Guidelines Released for CBSE Class 10th, 12th board Exams, And Roll Numbers Coming This Week