TS PGECET 2023 Registrations Closes Today at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Check Steps to Apply Here

TS PGECET 2023 Registrations: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will end the registration process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test without a late fee today, May 5, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying and have not registered yet can apply at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination authority will conduct the TS PGECET exam from May 29 to June 1, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to submit their applications before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities. Candidates are required to make the prescribed registration fee to complete the registrations. They can also click on the direct link provided below to register for TS PGECET exam.

TS PGECET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

TS PGECET 2023 - Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the TS PGECET exams to get admission into regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), graduate level Pharm-D can check the important dates related to the exam in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to register for TS PGECET exam 2023 May 5, 2023 TS PGECET 2023 Exam May 29 to June 1, 2023 Announcement of TS PGECET 2023 Result To be announced

TS PGECET 2023 Exam Schedule

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE will conduct the exam from May 29, 2023. The exam will be held in two sessions morning and afternoon. Those candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam can check the exam schedule in the table below:

Exam Dates Morning Session (10 AM to 12 PM) Afternoon Session (2 PM to 4 PM) May 29, 2023 Geo-Engineering and GeoInformatics (GG) Pharmacy (PY) Civil Engineering (CE) Electrical Engineering (EE) Food Technology (FT) Aerospace Engineering (AS) May 30, 2023 Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) Bio-Technology (BT) Mechanical Engineering (ME) Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) May 31, 2023 Instrumentation Engineering (EI) Chemical Engineering (CH) Textile Technology (TX) Mining Engineering (MN) Architecture & Planning (AR) Biomedical Engineering (BM) Metallurgical Engineering (MT) June 1, 2023 EnvironmentalManagement (EM) Nanotechnology (NT)

How to apply for TS PGECET 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps given below to fill out the TS PGECET application form 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE i.e. pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS PGECET direct application link available

Step 3: Now, fill out the application form by entering all the required credentials

Step 4: After this, upload the valid documents and make the fee payment of application fee

Step 5: Go through the entire form and then click on the submit button

Step 6: Download and print a hard copy of it for future use

