TS PGECET 2023 Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here to Download Rank Card

TS PGECET 2023 results have been announced. Candidates can download the rank card through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 11:12 IST
TS PGECET 2023 Result: JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE has announced the TS PGECET 2023 results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the PGECET 2023 rank card through the link given here.

TS PGECET 2023 rank card is available on the official website. To check the PGECET 2023 results candidates can visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the given link. Candidates must note that those who have qualified the TS PGECET 2023 exams will be eligible to apply for the online counselling procedure. 

TS PGECET 2023 rank card is available on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Students can also click on the direct link given here to download the PGECET 2023 rank card.

TS PGECET 2023 Rank Card - Click Here

How to Download TS PGECET 2023 Rank Card

The TS PGECET 2023 rank card link is available online. To download the TS PGECET 2023 rankcard candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the TS PGECET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the PGECET 2023 rank card link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: Download the PGECET 2023 rank card for further reference

TS PGECET 2023 Rank Card Details

The TS PGECET 2023 rank card will contain the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Subjects
  • Marls secure
  • Minimum marks
  • Qualifying status

