TS PGECET Answer Key 2022: Raise Objection in Telangana PGECET Answer Key Till 17 Aug at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET Answer Key 2022: Osmania University will be closing the objection window of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 tomorrow on 17th August. Those candidates who have not yet submitted their TS PGECET answer key objections till now must do it soon as the form link will close at 5 pm tomorrow. They will be able to challenge the TS PGECET 2022 answer key on the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier, the TS PGECET 2022 answer key was released on 14th August 2022. TS PGECET answer key 2022 has been released for the exam held from 2nd to 5th August 2022. The candidates must note that the TS PGECET 2022 answer key is still available for access.

How To Fill TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 Objection Form?

To challenge the Telangana PGECET anwer key 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Those willing to raise objections regarding the answer keys, will have to send an email to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in. The format on how to send the answer key has been given in the notice that has been provided on this page too.

The objections submitted in any other format will not be considered and no correspondence in respect of this will be further entertained. Candidates who fail to meet the deadline will not be able to raise objections and the forms will not be accepted after 5 pm on 17th August.

TS PGECET Result 2022

TS PGECET answer key 2022 is only provisional and the final answer key will be released later. Candidates must note that since the answer key has been released now, the TS PGECET results 2022 can be expected soon. The reason being is that TSCHE takes about 15-20 days to release the results after the release of preliminary answer key.

TS PGECET 2022

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) exam is conducted annually for PG admissions by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates having a valid GATE or GPAT score are exempted from appearing for the TS PGECET exam. Those willing to take admissions into postgraduate courses in Telangana in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ M.Pharmacy / MArch have to apply for TS PGECET.

