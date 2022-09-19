TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begin at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in Get Direct Link Here

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: The Counselling Registration and application process for TS PGECET 2022 Admissions have commenced on the official website of TSCHE. Candidates who have qualified the entrance exam can complete the registration and application process for the TS PGECET 2022 Admissions through the link available on the official website -pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in . The last date for students to complete the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registrations is September 30, 2022.
Candidates can click on the link provided here to complete the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration and web option entry process. Only those who complete the web option entry will be eligible for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling allotment rounds.
TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration
TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Official notification
Documents Required for TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Applications
When applying for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling process candidates must make sure that they submit all the required documents for the verification process. Students can check below the list of documents required for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling procedure.
- Class 10, 12 Certificate
- Degree Provisional Certificate
- Consolidated Memorandum Marks of qualifying exam
- Bonafide Certificates from class 9 to Graduation
- Proof of Residence of 7 years preceding qualifying exam
- Caste/ Category Certificate
- Income Certificate
- GATE/GPAT Score card
- PGECET Rank Card
- PGECET Admit Card
TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registrations
TS PGECET 2022 Registration for counselling procedure has commenced on the official website. Candidates eligible for the counselling process are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided here. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the counselling registration process
Step 1: Visit the TS PGECET counselling official website
Step 2: Click on the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link given
Step 4: Submit the requisite fee
Step 5: Complete the Web option entry process
Step 6: Click on the final submission tab
The candidates who complete the registrations will be able to complete the web option entry process for the Phase 1 allotment between October 7 to 9, 2022. The Phase 1 allotment list will be announced on October 12, 2022.
Also Read: Telangana TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared at tsecet.nic.in, Get Details Here