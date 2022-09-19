    TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begin at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in Get Direct Link Here

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the counselling process for the admissions to the Postgraduate Engineering programmes today September 19, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the entrance examinations can visit the official website to complete the counselling procedure.

    Updated: Sep 19, 2022 10:37 IST
    TS PGECET 2022 Counselling
    TS PGECET 2022 Counselling

    TS PGECET 2022 Counselling:  The Counselling Registration and application process for TS PGECET 2022 Admissions have commenced on the official website of TSCHE. Candidates who have qualified the entrance exam can complete the registration and application process for the TS PGECET 2022 Admissions through the link available on the official website -pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in . The last date for students to complete the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registrations is September 30, 2022. 

    Candidates can click on the link provided here to complete the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration and web option entry process. Only those who complete the web option entry will be eligible for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling allotment rounds. 

    TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration

    TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Official notification

    Documents Required for TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Applications

    When applying for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling process candidates must make sure that they submit all the required documents for the verification process. Students can check below the list of documents required for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling procedure. 

    • Class 10, 12 Certificate
    • Degree Provisional Certificate
    • Consolidated Memorandum Marks of qualifying exam
    • Bonafide Certificates from class 9 to Graduation
    • Proof of Residence of 7 years preceding qualifying exam
    • Caste/ Category Certificate
    • Income Certificate
    • GATE/GPAT Score card
    • PGECET Rank Card 
    • PGECET Admit Card 

    TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registrations

    TS PGECET 2022 Registration for counselling procedure has commenced on the official website. Candidates eligible for the counselling process are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided here. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the counselling registration process

    Step 1: Visit the TS PGECET counselling official website

    Step 2: Click on the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link given

    Step 4: Submit the requisite fee

    Step 5: Complete the Web option entry process

    Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

    The candidates who complete the registrations will be able to complete the web option entry process for the Phase 1 allotment between October 7 to 9, 2022. The Phase 1 allotment list will be announced on October 12, 2022. 

    Also Read: Telangana TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared at tsecet.nic.in, Get Details Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification