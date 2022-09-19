TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begin at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in Get Direct Link Here

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: The Counselling Registration and application process for TS PGECET 2022 Admissions have commenced on the official website of TSCHE. Candidates who have qualified the entrance exam can complete the registration and application process for the TS PGECET 2022 Admissions through the link available on the official website -pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in . The last date for students to complete the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registrations is September 30, 2022.

Candidates can click on the link provided here to complete the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration and web option entry process. Only those who complete the web option entry will be eligible for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling allotment rounds.

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Official notification

Documents Required for TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Applications

When applying for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling process candidates must make sure that they submit all the required documents for the verification process. Students can check below the list of documents required for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling procedure.

Class 10, 12 Certificate

Degree Provisional Certificate

Consolidated Memorandum Marks of qualifying exam

Bonafide Certificates from class 9 to Graduation

Proof of Residence of 7 years preceding qualifying exam

Caste/ Category Certificate

Income Certificate

GATE/GPAT Score card

PGECET Rank Card

PGECET Admit Card

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registrations

TS PGECET 2022 Registration for counselling procedure has commenced on the official website. Candidates eligible for the counselling process are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided here. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the counselling registration process

Step 1: Visit the TS PGECET counselling official website

Step 2: Click on the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link given

Step 4: Submit the requisite fee

Step 5: Complete the Web option entry process

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

The candidates who complete the registrations will be able to complete the web option entry process for the Phase 1 allotment between October 7 to 9, 2022. The Phase 1 allotment list will be announced on October 12, 2022.

Also Read: Telangana TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared at tsecet.nic.in, Get Details Here