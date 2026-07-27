TS PGLCET 2026 Counselling Registration Begin at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in, Apply Until July 31
TG PGLCET 2026 LLM counselling registrations commence today. Eligible candidates can register for the online counselling procedure until July 31, 2026.
TG PGLCET 2026 Counselling: The Telangana PGLAWCET registration for online counselling begins today. According to the official notification, the registration window will be available until July 31, 206. Candidates who have cleared the LLM entrance exam and are eligible to participate in the online counselling process can visit the official website to register and enter their choices.
The window for candidates to register for the PGLCET 2026 counselling process will be available until July 31, 2026. Candidates must make sure they enter all the relevant details in the registration link. Shortly after the registration window closes, the verified list of eligible registered candidates will be published on August 1, 2026. Candidates can enter their choices for Phase 1 of TS PGLCET 2026 counselling from August 1 to August 2, 2026. A chance for students to edit their choices will be available on August 3, 2026. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be available on August 5 2026, and candidates allotted seats can complete the reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates from August 5 to 8, 2026.
TG PGLCET 2026 Round 1 Registration - Click Here (Available Soon)
TG PGLCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule
Candidates eligible for the counselling process can check the schedule for Phase 1 of allotment here.
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Event
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Schedule
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Issue of Notification
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June 26, 2026
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Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification
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July 27, 2026 to July 31, 2026
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Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC/CAP/PH/ Sports) by slot booking (Refer to Point No. c in Detailed Notification)
Venue: Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, Hyd.-007
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July 29, 2026 to July 31, 2026
CAP & PH: 29.07.2026
NCC: 30.07.2026
SPORTS and GAMES: 31.07.2026
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Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections, if any, through e-mail
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August 1, 2026
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Exercising Web options- Phase I
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August 1, 2026 to August 2, 2026
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Edit of web options-Phase -I
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August 3, 2026
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List of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and will be placed on the website (Phase-I)
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August 5, 2026
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Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates.
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August 5, 2026 to August 8, 2026
Steps to Register for the TG PGLCET 2026 Phase 1 Allotment
The link for students to register for the TG PGLCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment will be available on the official website soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS PGLCET 2026
Step 2: Click on the PGLCET 2026 registration link
Step 3: Log in with the credentials and enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the necessary information
Step 5: Save and click on Submit
Documents Required for Verification
Candidates registering for the verification process must also upload the documents for verification process. The list of documents required is provided below
- TG PGLCET 2026 Rank Card
- TG PGLCET 2026 Hall Ticket
- LL.B. / B.L. Degree Certificate and consolidated mark memos
- Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Intermediate) mark sheets and pass certificates
- Transfer Certificate (TC)or Migration Certificate
- Photo ID Proof
- Caste / Integrated Community Certificate issued by the competent authority
- Income Certificate (issued in 2026 if claiming tuition fee reimbursement)
- EWS Income Certificate issued by tahsildar (if applicable)
- Special Category Certificates (NCC, CAP, PH, or Sports quotas, if applicable)
The verification of documents will be conducted by the institutions. Those allotted seats must also carry originals and photocopies of these documents for the final admission process.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.