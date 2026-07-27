TS PGLCET 2026 Counselling Registration Begin at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in, Apply Until July 31

TG PGLCET 2026 Counselling: The Telangana PGLAWCET registration for online counselling begins today. According to the official notification, the registration window will be available until July 31, 206. Candidates who have cleared the LLM entrance exam and are eligible to participate in the online counselling process can visit the official website to register and enter their choices.

The window for candidates to register for the PGLCET 2026 counselling process will be available until July 31, 2026. Candidates must make sure they enter all the relevant details in the registration link. Shortly after the registration window closes, the verified list of eligible registered candidates will be published on August 1, 2026. Candidates can enter their choices for Phase 1 of TS PGLCET 2026 counselling from August 1 to August 2, 2026. A chance for students to edit their choices will be available on August 3, 2026. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be available on August 5 2026, and candidates allotted seats can complete the reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates from August 5 to 8, 2026.