    TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at tspolycet.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

    TS POLYCET 2022: The officials have started the Telangana POLYCET counselling registration and slot booking in online mode. Candidates can register for TS POLYCET counselling 2022 at tspolycet.nic.in. Get updates here 

    Updated: Jul 19, 2022 11:11 IST
    TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling Registration
    TS POLYCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Board Of Technical Education & Training, Telangana has started the counselling registration of TS POLYCET for round 1 in online mode. Apart from registration for counselling, the officials have also started the TS POLYCET slot bookings for the candidates. They can do so on the official website - tspolycet.nic.in. 
     
    TS POLYCET counselling 2022 registrations and slot booking for round 1 will conclude on 22nd July. This time, the TS POLYCET counselling will be held in three rounds - first phase, final phase and spot admissions. As of now, the first phase is underway. 
     

    TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling Dates - 1st Phase 

    Overview

    Dates 

    Registration, Fee payment and Slot Booking 

    18th to 22nd July 2022

    Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

    20th to 25th July 2022

    Seat Allotment Result

    27th July 2022

    Payment of Fee & Self Reporting through website

    27th to 31st July 2022

    TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling Dates - Final Phase 

    Overview

    Dates 

    Registration, Fee payment and Slot Booking 

    1st August 2022

    Seat Allotment Result

    6th August 2022

    TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling 

    To register for Telangana POLYCET 2022 counselling process, candidates will have to complete the TS  POLYCET counselling registration and choice filling. Candidates MUST keep their TS POLYCET results and score cards safe as they would come in handy while applying for TS POLYCET counselling. 
     
    After the conclusion of the choice filling, the exam conducting authority will release the TS POLYCET 2022 seat allotment result on the official website - tspolycet.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates will be called for admission and document verification later. Also, candidates who could not get a seat via the first round of TS POLYCET counselling will have another opportunity to apply for two other rounds. 

    TS POLYCET 2022 Seat Allotment 

    The Telangana POLYCET allotment of seats will be done based on both the merit rank of the candidate and also choices opted for admission. Please note that TS POLYCET seat allotment for reserved category candidates will be carried out separately as per respective rank lists. 
     
    The result of the TS Polycet 2022 seat allotment will be available for the candidates online through their accounts. Candidates will have to login to their accounts to know about the seat allotment status. If the candidate will be allotted a seat, they will have to download the TS Polycet seat allotment letter . 
     

