TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at tspolycet.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

TS POLYCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Board Of Technical Education & Training, Telangana has started the counselling registration of TS POLYCET for round 1 in online mode. Apart from registration for counselling, the officials have also started the TS POLYCET slot bookings for the candidates. They can do so on the official website - tspolycet.nic.in.

TS POLYCET counselling 2022 registrations and slot booking for round 1 will conclude on 22nd July. This time, the TS POLYCET counselling will be held in three rounds - first phase, final phase and spot admissions. As of now, the first phase is underway.

TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling Dates - 1st Phase

Overview Dates Registration, Fee payment and Slot Booking 18th to 22nd July 2022 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification 20th to 25th July 2022 Seat Allotment Result 27th July 2022 Payment of Fee & Self Reporting through website 27th to 31st July 2022

TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling Dates - Final Phase

Overview Dates Registration, Fee payment and Slot Booking 1st August 2022 Seat Allotment Result 6th August 2022

TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling

To register for Telangana POLYCET 2022 counselling process, candidates will have to complete the TS POLYCET counselling registration and choice filling. Candidates MUST keep their TS POLYCET results and score cards safe as they would come in handy while applying for TS POLYCET counselling.

After the conclusion of the choice filling, the exam conducting authority will release the TS POLYCET 2022 seat allotment result on the official website - tspolycet.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates will be called for admission and document verification later. Also, candidates who could not get a seat via the first round of TS POLYCET counselling will have another opportunity to apply for two other rounds.

TS POLYCET 2022 Seat Allotment

The Telangana POLYCET allotment of seats will be done based on both the merit rank of the candidate and also choices opted for admission. Please note that TS POLYCET seat allotment for reserved category candidates will be carried out separately as per respective rank lists.

The result of the TS Polycet 2022 seat allotment will be available for the candidates online through their accounts. Candidates will have to login to their accounts to know about the seat allotment status. If the candidate will be allotted a seat, they will have to download the TS Polycet seat allotment letter .