TS POLYCET 2023 Schedule Released, Registration Starts Today at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

TS POLYCET Schedule 2023: The State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the TS POLYCET 2023 Schedule. Candidates can check the official notification on the official website i.e. polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. As per the schedule, they can start registering for TS POLYCET 2023 from today-January 16, 2023.

Moreover, the last date to fill out the TS POLYCET 2023 application form without a late fee is January 24, 2023. Those who fail to submit the form within the deadline will have to pay an additional charge of Rs. 100 to apply for POLYCET 2023 till January 25, 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule for TS POLYCET 2023 below.

TS POLYCET 2023 application form- Direct Link (Available Today)

TS POLYCET 2023 Schedule

Event Date Online Registration starts January 16, 2023, Last Date to register without late fee January 24, 2023, Last Date to register with late fee of Rs 100 January 25, 2023 Date of Exam May 17, 2023 Declaration of Result 10 days after completion of examination

How to Register for TS POLYCET 2023?

Authorities will start the TS POLYCET 2023 registrations today- January 16, 2023. Candidates can fill out the form until January 24, 2023, without a late fee. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Register by entering the required details

Step 3: Pay the required fee

Step 4: Fill out TS POLYCET 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and submit

Step 6: Take few printouts for future reference\

What after filling out TS POLYCET 2023 application form?

After the submission of the POLYCET 2023 application form, authorities will issue the hall tickets to the candidates a few days before the exam. The TS POLYET 2023 is due on May 17, 2023. However, the result for the same will be declared 10 days after the conduction of the exam.

