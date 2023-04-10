  1. Home
Two New Medical Colleges to be Established in Telangana Districts With 100 Seats Each, Check Details Here

As per the recent updates, the NMC has granted permission to establish two new medical colleges in the Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts of Telangana for the academic session 2023-24. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 10, 2023 17:04 IST
Medical Colleges in Telangana: As per the recent updates, the National Medical Commission has granted permission to establish two new medical colleges in the districts of Telangana for the upcoming academic session 2023-24. The State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday confirmed this permission in a Tweet and said that in the true aspect of Arogya Telangana, healthcare facilities will strengthen in rural areas, and two more medical colleges in Telangana districts i.e. Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad under the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal have got permission with 100 MBBS seats in each college respectively.

In addition to this, he also said that this is a remarkable step towards achieving CM KCR Garu's vision of having medical colleges in every district. Moreover, there are seven medical colleges that are at various levels for permission in the state. This will not only increase the healthcare services in the state but also provide several opportunities for aspiring medical professionals, the minister added.

Check the Tweet below:

NEET UG 2023

As per the recent updates, the examination authority will close the application correction window for NEET UG examinations 2023 today, April 10 by 11.50 pm. Those interested candidates who have applied for the NEET undergraduate exams and are yet to make the changes in their application form can rectify the necessary details by visiting the official website. As per the official notification, the NEET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7.

Also Read: UP BEd JEE 2023 Exam Date Revised, Application Deadline Extended, Check Details Here
