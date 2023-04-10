Two New Medical Colleges to be Established in Telangana Districts With 100 Seats Each, Check Details Here

Medical Colleges in Telangana: As per the recent updates, the National Medical Commission has granted permission to establish two new medical colleges in the districts of Telangana for the upcoming academic session 2023-24. The State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday confirmed this permission in a Tweet and said that in the true aspect of Arogya Telangana, healthcare facilities will strengthen in rural areas, and two more medical colleges in Telangana districts i.e. Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad under the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal have got permission with 100 MBBS seats in each college respectively.

In addition to this, he also said that this is a remarkable step towards achieving CM KCR Garu's vision of having medical colleges in every district. Moreover, there are seven medical colleges that are at various levels for permission in the state. This will not only increase the healthcare services in the state but also provide several opportunities for aspiring medical professionals, the minister added.

In a true essence of #ArogyaTelangana, now healthcare facilities will further strengthen in rural areas, Two more medical colleges in #Telangana, Kamareddy & Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts got permission with 100 MBBS seats in each college



