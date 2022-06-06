UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Announced: UK Board Result Link to be Available Anytime Now, Know Passing Marks Required @uaresults.nic.in

Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Announced: Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 have been officially declared by the board officials. Candidates who have appeared for the 10th and 12th exams 2022 can check the results through the link available on the official website. As per reports the result link will be made live on the website soon. Students can check the results by entering the UBSE 10th/12th Registration number in the result link. students can keep visiting this page to check the Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Results 2022.

Updated as on June 6, 2022 @ 4:00 PM

Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board shortly. Students must note that the results will soon be announced in an official press conference following which the board will make the result link live on the website. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to get updates on UBSE Results 2022.

Updated as on June 6, 2022 @ 3:48 PM

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to declare the UK Board Result 2022 tomorrow. The UK Board Result 2022 comprises of UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022. The Board held the UK board 10th and 12th Exams from March 2 to March 25, 2022, whereas the UK 12th exams were held from March 1 to March 26, 2022. The exams were conducted smoothly without any glitches across the test centres.

Students who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board exams will be able to download their UBSE 10th Result 2022 or UBSE 12th Result 2022 tomorrow from the official website- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. After visiting the official website, candidates can select the UK Board Result 2022 they would like to download. To obtain either of the UK Board 10th Result 2022 or UK Board 12th Result 2022, candidates will need to enter their roll number.

Check UBSE 10th / High School Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Check UBSE 10th / High School Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

UK Board Result 2022: Passing Marks Required

Uttarakhand Board will declare the UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 for High School and Intermediate Exams today at 4 PM. With just few hours to go for the upcoming exam, it is important for students to know the qualifying criteria and passing marks required for UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK 12th Result 2022. The UBSE Board holds the annual board exams for high school and intermediate exams for full 100 marks. In order to be declared as passed in the UBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2022, students need to score a minimum of 35 marks. As far as passing the overall exam, students need to score 35% marks in aggregate and pass in all the subjects. Students who fail in two or less subjects, will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exam to be held later in the month.

How to Check UK Board 10th Result 2022/ UK Board 12th Result 2022

Upon formal declaration of the UK Board Result 2022, the Uttarakhand Board will upload the same on their website- ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. The students can conveniently visit the website and download UBSE 10th Result 2022 or UBSE 12th Result 2022. Upon landing on the websites’ homepage, students can either select ‘10th Class Examination Result 2022’ or 11th/12th Class Examination Result 2022’.

The next page will direct candidates to the login page where candidates will be required to enter their roll number and captcha in the box below the roll number. Upon entering the details candidates will be able to view their UK Board Result 2022. Candidates must download and take a printout of the same for future reference purpose.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Board 10 and 12 Result 2022: Know List of Websites to check UK Board High School, Inter Results