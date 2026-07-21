UCAS Report 2026: Indian Students Become Second-Largest International UG Applicant Group for UK universities

A total of 17,250 applications for undergraduate admissions in the UK were received from India, only behind China. The number of applicants who applied for nursing has increased from 41,890 in 2025 to 43,370 in 2026.

India has emerged as the second-largest applicant group for undergraduate (UG) admissions in the United Kingdom (UK), the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) data revealed, falling only behind China. This year, the UK received 17,250 applications from India for admission into UG courses at higher education institutions, a 6.9 per cent increase from last year’s 16,140 applications, according to the UCAC data released for applications received till June 30, 2026. The highest applications were received from China, with 38,410 undergraduate applicants. In total, 695,740 students applied for UG admissions under the UCAS system, marking an increase of 4.6 per cent from last year’s 665,070. Of these, 148,350 applications for the UG programmes were received from international audiences, an increase of 9,890 compared to 2025’s 1,38,460 applications.

Nursing Courses See Growth The number of applicants who applied for nursing has increased from 41,890 in 2025 to 43,370 in 2026, a 3.5 increase from last year. Nursing courses saw the largest increase in 2026 since the pandemic related peak in 2021. 90,425 Study Visas Issued In UK According to separate figures released by the UK Home Office as part of its Immigration System Statistics for the year ending March 2026, Indian nationals were issued 90,425 sponsored study visas, the highest among all nationalities receiving UK student visas. During the same period, the UK issued 409,954 sponsored study visas in total, comprising 391,572 visas for main applicants and 18,382 for dependents. Although the overall number of sponsored study visas fell by 3 per cent from the previous year, Indian students remained the largest group heading to the UK for higher education.