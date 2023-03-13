UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Check Who Can Apply Here

UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will begin the counselling registrations for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) tomorrow i.e. March 14, 2023. Candidates who seek admission to the BDes programme can register online for admission to partnering institutes till March 31, 2023.

Once the registrations are open, eligible candidates can apply on the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in. It must be noted that candidates whose names appear on the list for seat allocation and counselling for UCEED 2023 will be sent provisional allotment letters. They can check out the entire schedule for UCEED Counselling 2023 here.

UCEED 2023 Dates

Candidates who are eligible for UCEED Counselling 2023 can check out the important dates for counselling registration and seat allotment below.

Event Date UCEED 2023 counselling registration begins March 14, 2023, UCEED 2023 counselling registration ends March 31, 2023 Seat allotment round 1 April 10, 2023 Seat allotment round 2 May 10, 2023 Seat allotment round 3 June 10, 2023

Who is Eligible for UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration?

Candidates must meet all 3 of the following requirements mentioned below in order to apply for admission to the BDes programmes offered by the participating institutes including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Age limit- If the candidate falls under the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category, they must have been born on or after October 1, 1998, and if they fall under the SC, ST, or PwD categories, they must have been born on or after October 1, 1993, to be able to apply for counselling.

UCEED qualification- The candidate must have qualified, i.e., obtained a rank, in UCEED 2023.

Qualifying examination- The candidate should have passed all five subjects in the qualifying examination (Class XII or equivalent) in 2022 or 2023. Those who appeared for the first time in their qualifying examination in 2021 or earlier are NOT eligible.

Candidates can check out the detailed UCEED 2023 Eligibility Criteria in the information Brochure attached below.

UCEED 2023 Information Brochure PDF- Click Here

UCEED Result 2023

The authorities have already released the UCEED Result 2023 on the official website. Candidates can check out the result by entering their login credentials. They can download the scorecard of IIT UCEED Result 2023 till June 13, 2023.

