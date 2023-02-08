UCEED 2023 Cut-off Part A To Release Tomorrow, Check Updates Here

UCEED 2023 Cutoff Part A Releases Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will release the cut-off marks for Part A of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) tomorrow- February 9, 2023. Once released, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check out the UCEED 2023 cut on the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in

Afterward, the authorities will declare the UCEED 2023 result on March 9, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check out the same at uceed.iitb.ac.in. According to the official schedule, they can download the scorecard from March 11, 2023, onwards. However, the last date to download the UCEED 2023 Scorecard is June 13, 2023.

UCEED 2023 Schedule

Event Date Release date of Cut off Part A February 9, 2023, Declaration of Result March 9, 2023 Download of scorecard starts March 11, 2023 Download of scorecard ends June 13, 2023,

How to Download UCEED 2023 Cut off for Part A?

The authorities will release the UCEED 2023 cutoff tomorrow- February 9, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the Part A cut-off on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UCEED 2023 Part A Cut off link

Step 3 : The cut off will be displayed on the screen

Step 4 : Check out the UCEED Cut off

Step 5: Download it for future reference

UCEED 2023 Exam

The authorities conducted the UCEED 2023 exam on January 22, 2023, from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm. The exam was conducted across 24 cities across India. The UCEED 2023 scores will be accepted by both participating and result-sharing institutes.

